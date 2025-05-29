VIDEO: Bryce James, Cayden & Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa & Tyran Stokes share their names for a 3-pointer 

A video is making the rounds, featuring many top high school players, including Bryce James, son of four-time NBA Champion LeBron James. He was accompanied by the Boozer twins, sons of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, and the No. 1 recruits in the 2025 and 2026 Classes, AJ Dybantsa and Tyran Stokes, respectively.

Ad

They all appeared in a video posted by the official Instagram page of "NBA Future Starts Now." The recruits were asked what they call a three-pointer and gave their answers in the video posted on Wednesday.

"Did we miss anything? 🧐," the video was captioned.

Ad

Trending

Bryce James gave his answer first, "Boom."

"Tre ball," Cayden Boozer and Kentucky Wildcats signee Jasper Johnson both said.

Meanwhile, Cameron Boozer, Tyran Stokes and AJ Dybantsa called it:

"Tre smack."

Brandon McCoy Jr., the No. 2 player in the 2026 Class answered, "Green."

Most of these athletes made their way to Team USA's U19 National Team Training Camp. A list of 33 athletes was posted by the official website of USA Basketball on May 20.

Ad

The training camp, which will be held at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will commence on Jun. 14. The final 12-member roster will be announced before the team leaves for the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Switzerland.

Prominent players from the 2025 Class, including BYU signee AJ Dybantsa and Duke signee Cameron Boozer, will be looking to win their third gold medal, having won the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

Ad

From the Class of 2026, son of the 2009 NBA Champion Tajh Ariza, Jaxon Richardson, Taylen Kinney, and more have also been called to the training camp.

Arizona's Tommy Lloyd was appointed as the head coach of the team, with Texas Tech's Grant McCasland and Notre Dame's Micah Shrewsberry as the assistant coaches.

A look at Tommy Lloyd's Arizona with Bryce James in the mix

The Arizona Wildcats were knocked out in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after a 100-93 loss against Duke. However, head coach Tommy Lloyd brought in some stellar additions, as the team now ranks first in On3's Industry Comparison Commits.

Ad

Apart from Bryce James, the Wildcats signed four-star small forward Dwayne Aristode from Brewster Academy on Oct. 13. They continued to strengthen their roster, adding two five-star recruits within two weeks. They signed power forward Koa Peat on Mar. 27 and combo guard Brayden Burries on Apr. 9.

In the transfer portal, they acquired Evan Nelson from the Harvard Crimson on Apr. 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More