VIDEO: Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, vibes with mom La La to Drake's "Come And See Me"

Kiyan Anthony, the son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, will follow in his footsteps after finishing his senior year at Long Island Lutheran High School last season.

Ad

On Tuesday, the Syracuse Orange signee was seen vibing with his mother, La La Anthony, to Drake's song "Come And See Me" in the car. La La shared the video on her Instagram account, which was reshared on X (formerly Twitter) by user "NCAA Noobita" with the caption:

"LaLa Anthony on Instagram (@/lala)."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kiyan Anthony, who started an online clothing brand, "One Way," discussed his goals and ambitions for the brand in a video uploaded on YouTube by Overtime on Sept. 21 last year. He said he wanted to open a store and get it promoted by rappers Lil Baby and Drake.

“My future goal for the brand is just to keep expanding. Eventually I want to open up a store in a city or something like that," Anthony said. "I want to open up a store. If I could have anybody in One Way, I would probably put a rapper like Lil Baby or Drake in some way, like on the stage, so I feel like if one of those people had the brand on, it would definitely blow.”

Ad

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard ranks 33rd in the nation, 11th in the shooting guard position and first in New York, according to On3's Industry Rankings. He received offers from the Florida State Seminoles, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers, Maryland Terrapins and more.

However, he chose Syracuse on Nov. 15, after taking three official visits to Florida State on Oct. 13, Syracuse on Oct. 19 and USC on Sept. 26.

Kiyan Anthony was given the MVP Award at the Jordan Brand Classic

After being snubbed from the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game on April 2, Kiyan Anthony suited up for the Jordan Brand Classic. He was accompanied by Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou, Tennessee Volunteers signee Nate Ament, Duke Blue Devils signees, the Boozer twins, and more on Team Air.

Ad

Their team defeated Team Flight by a 141-124 scoreline on April 18. Furthermore, Anthony was given the MVP award for his performance. He scored 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting, including 3-for-5 from behind the arc. He also grabbed five rebounds and converted 1-of-2 of his shots from the charity stripe in 20 minutes.

Anthony will be joined by Sadiq White Jr. and Luke Fennell next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More