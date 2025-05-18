VIDEO: Hakeem Olajuwon, Rip Hamilton watch Jax Richardson dominate with 21 points in Florida Rebels' blowout win 

Columbus Explorers' Class of 2026 recruit Jax Richardson is playing for Team United in the Nike EYBL. With the first session of the prestigious circuit concluding last month, the second session started on Thursday. The 6-foot-6 small forward represents the Florida Rebels.

Ad

Their recent 77-57 win against Team United on Friday was watched by 12-time NBA All-Star Hakeem Olajuwon and the 2004 NBA Champion Rip Hamilton from the sidelines. SportsCenter NEXT shared highlights of the forward on their Instagram page on Saturday:

"The 5⭐️ was relentless around the rim, leading the Florida Rebels to a 20-point W over Team United 💪," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

The video showed Jax Richardson dominate Team United's defense as he used his strength to finish strong in the paint and was also able to convert shots from behind the three-point line.

He scored 21 points on 56.2% shooting, including 1-for-3 from the three-point line. He also grabbed six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 29:10 minutes to lead his team to the win.

Since then, the Florida Rebels secured a 69-77 win against Team Why Not and a tight 55-53 win against NY Lightning on Friday. In the match against Team Why Not, Richardson recorded four points, two rebounds and three assists, while shooting 40% from the field in 26:40 minutes.

Ad

Furthermore, Richardson scored 18 points while shooting 40% from the field, including 1-for-4 from behind the arc. He also converted all five of his shots from the charity stripe and grabbed seven rebounds, dished out two assists and stole the ball once in 30:24 minutes.

The Florida Rebels sit in the third spot below Team CP3 and Brad Beal Elite in the Raveling Division, with a 4-2 overall record, and are on a three-match winning streak.

Ad

Which college has the highest chance of signing Jax Richardson?

The Class of 2026 recruit has received more than 10 offers, including from the Louisville Cardinals, Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

However, On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine suggests that Alabama leads the race with a 39.9% prediction. They are followed by USC with an 18.3% chance, Louisville with a 15.7% probability and Michigan with a 13.1% prediction to land Richardson.

The rest of the colleges in the running have been given a 1.2% probability. Jax Richardson still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More