VIDEO: High school basketball standout Anto Balian makes an emotional plea for charity

Anto Balian became the first Armenian player to join a Division I program after he committed to the Pepperdine Waves on Dec. 8 last year. The 6-foot-3 combo guard made waves with his performances at Pilibos High School in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, Balian shared a video to make an emotional plea for the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF), a charitable organization that provides resources and opportunities to children and adults with a vision to advance the rural communities.

"Have you heard of COAF, this incredible nonprofit organization helping the kids in the rural region of Lori, through education, health, and emotional support," Balian said. "Right now, they are building a new sports complex and a smart center in the rural region of Lorry, where a lot of kids don't have the opportunity or proper place to play, grow and build in their sports.

"This is more than a field. It's about giving the kids the same chance to have fun that everyone deserves. It's close to my heart. If you think these kids deserve a new field, it'll mean a lot to me if you would help out with the donation. Every little bit counts. Visit COAF.org or visit the link in my bio to donate today. Thank you for listening."

Anto Balian, who played his entire high school basketball career for the Eagles, averaged 26.5 points, 4.7 assists, eight rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest in 111 games.

Last season, he scored 31.9 ppg, grabbed 8.8 rpg, dished out five assists, stole the ball 1.3 times and had 0.8 blocks per contest in 26 games, leading the school to a 23-7 overall record and an unbeaten 9-0 record in the California Southern Section Independence Basketball League.

However, they were knocked out in the first round of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships (California), after a 60-57 loss against Oak Hills on Feb. 12.

Anto Balian pens an emotional note for Pilibos

After leaving the school he had played for since his preschool years, Anto Balian shared a heartfelt message, thanking everyone in the Armenian community and everyone for their support.

"Pilibos ... Thank you so much for the unwavering support the last four years," he said.

"I regret none of it and I appreciate the whole Armenian community for being a part of this journey. I've always wanted to prove that nothing is impossible even from a small Armenian school. My dreams came true. It's just the beginning for what's to come in the future. Bleed blue for life."

Anto Balian remains the only player to commit to Pepperdine from the 2025 Class.

