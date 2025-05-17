VIDEO: Orlando Magic's Anthony Black turns up to support younger brother Beckham Black at the Nike EYBL session II

With the Nike EYBL season now in full gear, four-star point guard Beckham Black is helping lead his AAU team, AB Elite, during Nike EYBL Session II in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday. With the Orlando Magic out of the playoffs, Anthony Black had some time to show support to his younger brother, Beckham, during Session II.

Beckham Black is playing for AB Elite's 16U EYBL team and is currently the team's second-best in terms of performance index. They kicked off their Session II campaign on Friday against The Family 16U EYBL, coming out victorious 84-78. With big bro Anthony watching, he dropped 20 points, two rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.

Their next game happened on Saturday at the Memphis Sports & Events Center, and it was against Team Thad. It was a very close game, and despite the valiant effort from AB Elite, Team Thad came out victorious 82-79.

Beckham had 14 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals in that game. Marri Wesley led AB Elite with 33 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Their next game will be against USC Unleashed on Saturday afternoon. After that, they will end their Season II campaign on Sunday against NY Rens. They will be back for Session III in Kansas City from May 23 to 26, and then in North Augusta, South Carolina, in July.

Beckham Black helped Duncanville win a 6A Division 1 conference title

Beckham Blackhas proven that he can help lead a team to a championship, leading Duncanville, a school more known for football than basketball, to a 6A Division 1 conference title in Texas.

Their championship campaign started last Feb. 17 against Temple, dominating that game, 58-33, in the first round. They then entered the second round on Feb. 20 against Wylie, winning by 14 points, 70-56. This led to the Panthers entering the Regional Semis against Grand Oaks, which they defeated 84-68.

After beating Grand Oaks, they took on Rockwall in the Regional Final for Region 2, and the Panthers were dominant in that game, demolishing the Yellow Jackets, 79-30. With the regional championship now in the bag, they took on Allen in the State Semis, escaping with a 77-74 win.

They entered the 2025 Basketball Conference 6A D1 State Championships on March 8 against the Region 3 champions, the Bellaire Cardinals. It was a close game, beating Bellaire 54-52 for a conference title.

