VIDEO: Top 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes drops 30 against Team Durant with Phoenix's Bol Bol in attendance

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026, according to On3's Industry Rankings, will commence his senior year with the Notre Dame Sherman Oaks next season. The 6-foot-8 power forward has been playing with the No. 6 recruit in the 2026 Class, Jason Crowe Jr., for the Oakland Soldiers at the Nike EYBL circuit.

Ad

The Soldiers sealed a 78-68 win against Team Durant on Sunday, thanks to a 30-point showing from Stokes. "Overtime" posted some highlights of Stokes as he dominated the opposition defense, showing his potential both at the rim and from beyond the arc.

Phoenix Suns center, Bol Bol, was present to watch the contest. But he seemed to miss a rivetting dunk from Stokes despite sitting near the baseline. In the video posted by Overtime, we can see the NBA star putting his hands over his head for missing the slam.

Ad

Trending

"Bol Bol missed my fav dunk of the day 😭 @_thetyranstokes @bolbol @nikeeyb," the Overtime post was captioned.

Ad

Stokes recorded a double-double, tallying 18 rebounds to go with his dominant scoring performance in 32:00 minutes of gametime. He shot 10-for-18, including 1-for-3 from the three-point line. He also converted all nine of his free throws.

The 17-year-old was accompanied by Jason Crowe Jr., who scored 20 points on 8-for-20 shooting, 2-for-9 from behind the arc. He also converted both of his free throws, grabbed five rebounds and stole the ball twice in 30:29 minutes.

Ad

The 6-foot-8 power forward's return was announced by the official Instagram page of Nike EYBL on May 17. Tyran Stokes had a message upon his return:

"I'm here to show that I ain't here to duck no smoke, I'm here for the smoke...I play EYBL for the Dogfights, the hard games, the adversity, the challenges.. So when I step on that court, somebody's coming at me, it brings that dog out and it makes me go hard. Soldiers, we are a family, we might lose the battle but we are never going to lose the war," said Tyran Stokes in the video.

Ad

Ad

Tyran Stokes's Oakland Soldiers bump their record to 8-2 after the win against Team Durant

The Oakland Soldiers sit third in the Merritt Division of the Nike EYBL with eight points. They commenced their journey in the EYBL with a 62-99 win against Houston Hoops on Apr. 25.

They improved their record after an 85-82 win against AZ Unity on Apr. 26 and won their third consecutive game after defeating Team Final 71-58 on Apr. 27. Their first loss was in the second session against NY Rens, after they were defeated by a 64-54 margin on May 16.

Ad

However, they bounced back with a massive 90-56 win against Meanstreets on May 17 and recorded their second loss on the same day after being defeated by Team Takeover by a 79-87 scoreline.

The Oakland Soldiers also defeated Jet Academy, PSA Cardinals and Team Durant in their last three games. They will now face Team Herro on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More