Vigor coach Markus Cook gets fired hours after his appearance at the morning workout session

Markus Cook was unexpectedly dismissed on Thursday as head football coach at Vigor High School. It happened just hours after he participated in a morning workout session with the team. The Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS), which oversees Vigor High, made the decision.

Cook led the Wolves for two seasons; his contract was not renewed, according to sources from WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli. Interim principal Tiffany Buchanan informed the players of the decision during a team meeting on Thursday.

In an interview with Eli, Cook mentioned that he was given the option to resign, as the school administration wanted to take the program in a different direction.

"I feel like the kids are going to take a big hit. Vigor is a different place," Cook commented

Interim principal Buchanan did not immediately respond to requests for comment. However, MCPSS director of communications, Rena Philips, provided a statement to AL.com, saying:

"Today, Markus Cook was relieved of head football coaching duties at Vigor High School. Vigor administrators met with coach Cook, the football players and coaches today and will meet with the parents soon.

"The Wolfpack will continue its summer conditioning as scheduled, while the search for a new coach begins. Vigor has a tradition of excellence and will continue to make its community proud."

During his tenure, Markus Cook achieved a 12-7 record, but the Wolves missed the playoffs both seasons, including a forfeit loss to UMS-Wright that cost them a postseason spot in 2023. Despite this, Cook expressed gratitude for his time at Vigor, saying:

"I wish Vigor well. It was a great experience. I love the kids to death, and I wish them well."

Markus Cook grew up in Prichard and graduated from Vigor High School in 2013. He was an All-American center at Jackson State and a master's graduate from West Alabama. Cook initially served as co-offensive coordinator during the Wolves’ 2021 championship run.

Markus Cook took over interim coaching duties when John McKenzie was placed on administrative leave following the title season. Cook was officially named head coach in July 2022 by then-principal Gerald Cunningham.

Reflecting on his unexpected dismissal, Markus Cook stated:

“As of now, I’m still an employee of Mobile County. God closes one door to open bigger doors. Maybe high school, maybe college, maybe out of state. I’ve got some options. I’ve turned down some things. God makes no mistakes.”

Cunningham resigned before the 2023 school year due to allegations of mismanaging $100,000 in funds — interim principal Buchanan succeeded him. Buchanan informed the players of Cook’s departure in a team meeting.

The team’s prospects for the upcoming season include new addition Sammy Dunn, a quarterback from Bayside Academy who transferred after a stellar performance last year. Vigor begins its 2024 season against rival Blount in the “Battle of Prichard” on August 23.

