Vilanova commit Acaden Lewis receives recognition to cement a special spot in his high school basketball team lore 

After reopening his recruitment on April 10, Acaden Lewis will play for the Villanova Wildcats next season. The No. 5 point guard in the 2025 class (according to the On3 Industry Rankings) completed a stellar high school basketball career at Sidwell Friends in Washington, D.C.

Quakers coach Eric Singletary shared a picture of Lewis, presenting him with a special recognition award for his contributions to the school.

"Our special recognition awardee is ‘25 Acaden Lewis. Acaden goes down as one of the legends of Sidwell basketball," Singletary captioned on Monday.

Lewis dropeed his reaction in the comments section with a one-word reply.

Acaden Lewis' 1-word reaction on receiving recognition to cement a special spot in his high school basketball team lore (image credit: instagram/esingletary25)

"Content," Lewis wrote.

Lewis played for Sidwell Friends for three seasons. In 70 games, the point guard averaged 11.7 points, 2.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game. In his freshman season, he averaged 8.7 ppg in 31 appearances.

He increased his scoring average in his sophomore year, recording 14.5 ppg, along with 5.7 rpg, 4.3 apg and 1.5 spg in 30 games. He played nine games in his senior year and averaged 12.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.7 spg and 0.3 bpg.

Last season, he only appeared in nine matchups and recorded 12.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.7 spg and 0.3 bpg, leading the Quakers to a 24-6 overall and 11-1 in the Washington, D.C. Section District of Columbia Mid-Atlantic Basketball League, finishing in first place.

In the 2025 DCSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, Sidwell Friends received a bye in the first round and defeated Cardozo 58-32 on Feb. 26 in the quarterfinals. The Quakers also sealed a 55-45 victory against St. John's in the semifinals on Feb. 28; however, they failed to lift the trophy after losing 67-51 to Gonzaga on April 2.

Acaden Lewis ranked as the No. 5 point guard by 247Sports

In 247Sports' final rankings for Class of 2025 point guards, Acaden Lewis was No. 5, after Arkansas Razorbacks signee Darius Acuff, Louisville Cardinals signee Mikel Brown Jr., Houston Cougars signee Kingston Flemings and Duke Blue Devils signee Cayden Boozer.

247Sports posted the rankings on Monday.

"The Top Ten Point Guards in the FINAL 2025 Top247 rankings 🔥," the caption read.

Lewis will be joined by Chris Jefferey and Nico Onyekwere at Villanova next season.

