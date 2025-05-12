Villanova commit Acaden Lewis collaborates with $5.04 billion footwear giant

Acaden Lewis, the No. 35 prospect in the Class of 2025 (according to the On3 Industry Rankings), will play for the Villanova Wildcats after he reopened his recruitment. The 6-foot-2 point guard decommitted from the Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 4.

Lewis partnered with footwear giant Crocs, valued at $5.04 billion (as per Forbes), and posted the news, along with a video on his Instagram account on Monday.

"Gotta be comfortable to be elite @crocs #champssports #crocspartner #ad #sponsored,'' Lewis captioned.

"My name is Acaden Lewis," Lewis said. "They called me today to go through my lift and my workout in my favourite new Crocs."

Lewis, who is the No. 5 point guard in the 2025 class and No. 1 prospect in the District of Columbia, received offers from top programs, including the UConn Huskies, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes and Duke Blue Devils, among others.

However, committed to Villanova on May 1 after an official visit on April 19. Lewis also visited Miami on April 26 and shared a picture wearing Miami's green and orange colors.

Acaden Lewis shares a snap in Miami Hurricanes colors during his visit (Image: @acadenlewis Instagram)

Lewis, who played three seasons at Sidwell Friends High School, averaged 11.7 points, 2.4 assists, three rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks in 70 games.

In his sophomore year, he played 31 games and averaged 8.7 ppg. He improved his scoring numbers considerably in his junior year: 14.5 ppg, 4.3 apg, 5.7 rpg and 1.5 spg in 30 matchups.

Last season, he only played nine games and recorded 12.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.7 spg and 0.3 bpg.

Acaden Lewis' Sidwell Friends finishes runner-up in the state tournament

In his final year with the Sidwell Friends High School Quakers, Acaden Lewis led his team to a 24-6 overall record and an 11-1 record in the Washington, DC Section District of Columbia Mid-Atlantic Basketball League, where they finished in first place.

In the 2025 DCSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, the Quakers received a bye in the first round and defeated Cardozo 58-32 in the quarterfinals on Feb. 26.

They also won against St. John's in the semifinals 55-45 on Feb. 28, but suffered a 67-51 loss to Gonzaga in the finals on March 2.

Lewis will be joined by Nico Onyekwere and Chris Jeffrey at Villanova next season.

