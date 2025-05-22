Acaden Lewis, the No. 35 recruit in the Class of 2025 according to On3's Industry Rankings, announced his commitment to the Villanova Wildcats on May 1. The Washington, DC, player who committed to the Kentucky Wildcats decommitted from the program on Nov. 4 to reopen his commitment.

Lewis, who completed his senior year of high school basketball at Sidwell Friends, shared a two-word reaction to his schoolmate Burton White's post on Instagram. White, who is a multi-sport player representing Sidwell Friends in football, basketball and track & field, shared a carousel of images on Wednesday:

"I like the number 14," he captioned the post.

Villanova commit Acaden Lewis drops 2-word reaction to Burton White’s multi-sport photo dump (Image: IG/ Burton White)

"The color 🟣," commented Lewis.

According to MaxPreps, White played basketball for two seasons at Sidwell Friends. In 26 games, he averaged 1.1 points, 0.3 assists, 0.7 rebounds and 0.5 steals per contest.

On the other hand, Acaden Lewis has played 70 games in three seasons for the Quakers. He averaged 11.7 ppg, 2.4 apg, 3.0 rpg, 0.8 spg and 0.1 bpg. He led the Quakers to a 24-6 overall record and an 11-1 record in the Washington, DC Section District of Columbia Mid-Atlantic Basketball League.

He averaged 12.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.7 spg and 0.3 bpg to lead Sidwell Friends to the finals of the 2025 DCSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament (DC). The Quakers received a bye in the first round of the tournament on Feb. 25 and defeated Cardozo by a 58-32 margin in the quarterfinals on Feb. 26.

They inched closer to the title after their 55-45 win against St. John's in the semifinals on Feb. 28, but were defeated by Gonzaga in the finals by a 67-51 score on Apr. 2.

Why did Acaden Lewis join Villanova?

The 6-foot-2 point guard received offers from top programs, including the UConn Huskies, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels, among others.

However, in a conversation with On3's Joe Tipton, Acaden Lewis talked about the reason he chose Villanova after decommitting from Kentucky:

“Nova has the staff that I trusted the most,” Lewis told On3’s Joe Tipton. “Not only do they have strong DMV ties but at UMD, they were one of the first schools to take a chance on me at the high major level. The staff knows me and my game extremely well and I have trust and faith that they will develop me while allowing me to be me at the same time.”

Acaden Lewis will be joined by Chris Jefferey and Nico Onyekwere next season.

