Villanova commit Acaden Lewis' mother Teya Pompeo shares wholesome snap of the duo with a heartfelt message for son [PHOTO]

Villanova Wildcats commit Acaden Lewis completed his high school basketball career at Sidwell Friends in Washington, D.C. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-2 shooting guard was featured in a picture shared by his mother, Teya Pompeo, on her Instagram account.

Pompeo's post showed the mother-son duo hugging at a restaurant.

"Can never say I (love) you enough," Pompeo captioned her story with a heart emoji.

Acaden Lewis' mother, Teya Pompeo, shares a snap of the duo (Image: IG/@farrahflosscett)

Teya Pompeo is a DJ and goes by the stage name of DJ Farrah Flosscett.

Acaden Lewis committed to the Kentucky Wildcats first but decommitted from the program on Nov. 4. He announced his commitment to Villanova on May 1, after considering offers from top programs, including the UConn Huskies, Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines.

He spoke to On3 about his decision.

“Nova has the staff that I trusted the most,” Lewis told On3’s Joe Tipton. “Not only do they have strong DMV ties, but at UMD, they were one of the first schools to take a chance on me at the high major level. The staff knows me and my game extremely well, and I have trust and faith that they will develop me while allowing me to be me at the same time.”

He played three seasons for the Sidwell Friends Quakers. In his sophomore season, he averaged 8.7 points per game. He increased his stats in his junior year, averaging 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per contest.

He led his school to a 24-6 overall record and an 11-1 record in the Washington, D.C., Section District of Columbia Mid-Atlantic Basketball League, where it finished first.

In the 2025 DCSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, the Quakers received a bye in the first round on Feb. 25. In the quarterfinals on Feb. 26, they sealed a 58-32 victory over Cardozo. They also defeated St. John's by a 55-45 scoreline in the semifinals on Feb. 28.

However, they were unable to lift the title after a 67-51 loss against Gonzaga in the finals on April 2.

Acaden Lewis helps Team Air to victory at Jordan Brand Classic

Acaden Lewis was joined by other top prospects, including Duke Blue Devils signees the Boozer twins, Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony and Arizona Wildcats signee Brayden Burries, among others, to lead Team Air to a 141-124 win at the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic on April 18.

Lewis scored six points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out eight assists and stole the ball once in 12 minutes.

At Villanova, he will be joined by Chris Jefferey and Nico Onyekwere next season.

