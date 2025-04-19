Walker Lyons' brother Ryder Lyons recently visited USC Trojans amid Oregon and Ole Miss speculations

Ryder Lyons was back at USC for another visit earlier this week during the Trojans’ spring practice. He was there along with his Folsom teammate and USC commit Vlad Dyakonov. The five-star quarterback from Folsom (CA) is a priority target for multiple FBS powerhouses.
The Trojans were the undisputed frontrunners in his recruitment. However, the situation changed a while back after Jonas Williams flipped from Oregon to USC.
Currently, Lyons has a mix of options, including Oregon and, more recently, Ole Miss. Meanwhile, USC has never really been totally out of the picture. Lincoln Riley remains committed to obtaining the pledge of California's top prospect.
The path to this seems simple, although not absolutely. Lyons is expected to be a late enrollee and essentially a 2027 prospect (he's due for an LDS mission). Therefore, he and Williams are seen by USC as being in different classes. Hence, a succession line from Husan Longstreet to Williams and Lyons seems obvious.
Ss one of the nation's most successful quarterbacks tutor, one of Riley’s most notable strategy is to make his quarterbacks earn the starting role. This means an equal chance for every signal caller on his roster to stake their claim to the starting job and be picked on their merits.
Another factor the Trojans have in their favor is Lyons’ connection to the program through his brother, Walker, who is a tight end for the Trojans.
Ryder Lyons is important to USC in light of the program’s new determination to recruit the best football talent out of California. Brandon Lockhart and Tomuhini Topui are the most recent fruits of this determined effort by Riley and his staff. For Lyons, however, he must fight off Oregon, Michigan, BYU, Ohio State, and Ole Miss.
Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss given a boost in Ryder Lyons’ recruitment
Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss is the new projected finalist in Ryder Lyons’ recruitment. Rivals’ recruiting expert Adam Gorney logged the projection earlier in the week, saying:
“There has been a lot of chatter about Ole Miss once again in his recruitment…There has been some whispers that Lyons isn’t crazy about the location, but his relationship with coach Lane Kiffin is strong.”
Standing at 6-foot-2 with a 215-pound weight, Lyons is the nation's No. 3 quarterback, per 247Sports. He has locked in official visits to USC, Oregon, and BYU in June.