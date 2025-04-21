Walker Lyons' brother Ryder Lyons shares 2-word reaction to USC-bound basketball standout Jazzy Davidson's photo dump

USC tight end Walker Lyons's brother Ryder Lyons, who is a five-star quarterback in the Class of 2026, is one of the best prospects in his class. Lyons is sitting on offers from some of the best programs in the country such as Oregon, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Alabama.

He also seems to be on good terms with the USC Trojans' star commit, Jazzy Davidson. The five-star guard pledged her allegiance to the Trojans in Sept. 2024.

Davidson shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account yesterday and Lyons was quick to share his reaction to the post.

The duo seem to have played some basketball before and, according to the quarterback, he is winning 11-5.

"11-5 me," Ryder Lyons commented on the post.

The score could also be a prediction that Lyons made for a potential 1v1 game against Davidson. Or it could be some inside joke as well, there's hardly a way to tell.

Jazzy Davidson chose the Trojans over top schools such as UCLA, Connecticut, Tennessee, Duke and South Carolina. She is ranked No.2 in the country and is the best player at her position in the Class of 2025, as per On3.

Ryder Lyons, on the other hand, is the 10th-best overall recruit in the country and is the fourth-best quarterback in the Class of 2026, according to On3. He is also the best overall prospect in the state of California.

Ryder Lyons sheds light on the Oregon Ducks

Ryder Lyons, was in Eugene for his spring visit on Monday, April 15. Prior to his visit to Oregon, the 6-2 athlete took trips to Michigan and Ohio State as well.

Lyons received an offer from the Ducks on April 13, 2024. Dan Lanning and company are heavily recruiting the talented QB and he spoke about them in an interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong in March.

" Coach (Will) Stein, coach (Dan) Lanning, how they’re doing as a program, they’re just building and building. Me and coach Stein have a great relationship, probably the best out of any other coaches," Ryder Lyons said, as per On3.

He continued, "They’ve been recruiting me the hardest probably, the whole time … how they’re recruiting, a lot of people like to say it’s all Phil Knight money, but they don’t really understand how good they recruit … their culture is probably one of the best I’ve seen. How they play as a team, how they interact with each other."

Oregon's Class of 2026 is ranked No.13 in the nation, as per 247Sports. According to On3, the Ducks have the second-best odds of acquiring Lyons, only behind USC.

