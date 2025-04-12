Walker Lyons' brother Ryder Lyons shares a snap from Michigan as he takes unofficial visit to Sherron Moore

Ryder Lyons, a five-star quarterback from the Class of 2026 and the brother of USC tight end Walker Lyons, is in Michigan for an unofficial visit this weekend. The Wolverines are in the race to land the five-star quarterback along with USC, Ole Miss, Auburn, Alabama and Oregon.

Lyons shared a glimpse of his visit to Ann Arbor on his Instagram story. The 6-foot-2 quarterback shared a picture of the highway in Michigan and added the location on his story.

The California native is sitting on multiple offers from some of the best programs in the country. Sherrone Moore and company extended an offer to the five-star recruit on Jan. 18, 2024. This will be the signal-caller's first visit to the program.

According to On3, the USC Trojans are leading the race to acquire Lyons' pledge. The recruiting website has given the Lincoln Riley-led program a 97.2% chance of landing the QB. However, 247Sports has given the edge to BYU over Michigan and USC.

Ryder Lyons is ranked No. 10 in the country and is the fourth-best quarterback in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the best overall recruit from the state of California.

Ryder Lyons took a visit to USC in March this year

The five-star quarterback from Folsom High School, Ryder Lyons, took a visit to the USC Trojans' campus in March this year. This was his first visit to the program since receiving an offer in December 2023. He is also scheduled for an official visit to USC in June this year, as per 247Sports.

Lyons spoke highly about the program in an interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong prior to his visit.

" Coach (Lincoln) Riley, three first picks in the NFL Draft, three Heismans, it’s very familiar, my brother goes there, they’ve been recruiting me for a while, so I don’t think there’s any better QB coach in the country, to be honest. Coach Riley knows what he’s doing," Ryder Lyons told Wiltfong.

Ryder's brother, Walker Lyons, enrolled at USC in 2023. He was a four-star tight end from the Class of 2023 and was ranked No. 119 in the country, per On3. He was the seventh-best tight end in his class.

Walker's presence could play a huge role in Ryder Lyons' commitment to the Trojans.

