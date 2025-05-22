"(Warren) Sapp will get you just right": Colorado fans react as Deion Sanders extends an offer to nation's No. 1 EDGE Zion Elee

Five-star EDGE and Maryland Terrapins Zion Elee has received a scholarship offer from Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes. The St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland) standout announced that he received the offer on a post he made on X on Wednesday. He wrote,

“I have received an offer from The University of Colorado.”

The news was welcomed with reactions from netizens, especially Colorado fans, who seem eager to see their team land the incredible football talent. A Colorado fan, named Kord, commented on Elee’s post,

“Sapp will get you just right.”

Another fan, KickNitCO, wrote,

“You didn’t receive just an offer you received a chance to go to a great school with @RickGeorgeCU and @DeionSanders being mentors. Seems like a good deal.”

Todd Cotton, in their comment, wrote,

“AWESOME! CU SOON TO MAKE HISTORY!”

Matty-T also added a comment, noting,

“Swasey would turn you into a MONSTER!!! Just gotta BELIEVE! Take a visit with Seat and tell yourself there is a better place to play… God Speed.”

On the other hand, Sean McCrystal commented,

“Also Zion Elee “I have declined an offer from The University of Colorado.””

Meanwhile, Steve Changaris also commented,

“Zion… Don’t know much here… but what I do hear is that you’ve got the goods to be gr8… Come up to Happy Valley and know you will be loved by a great fanbase and overall program… A ‘78 PSU grad.”

Zion Elee’s Terrapins' commitment and potential future direction

An in-state commit, Zion Elee’s commitment to Maryland in December wasn’t on many people’s bingo cards. However, the elite prospect has remained steadfast in his commitment to the Terrapins despite overtures from top college programs, especially Auburn. Although Elee has officially visited Auburn earlier this month, he doesn’t appear to be on the verge of any major shift in his recruitment.

However, with the Buffs’ official entry into the race to sign him, a change to the status quo may be well underway. Colorado will be an exciting option for Zion Elee, who is the top-ranked EDGE in the 2026 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is also the No. 6 prospect in the class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

Coach Prime has a track record of recruiting elite talent out of high school and developing them. A good case in point is Travis Hunter, who played under Sanders throughout college and is now in the NFL.

