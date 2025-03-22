"Wasting their time": Football fans react as Texas Longhorns and LSU reportedly making push to flip 4-star Texas A&M Aggies commit

The Texas A&M Aggies may be set to lose one of their top commits for the 2026 class to either Texas or LSU. This is according to a report by Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. On X, he speculated that Texas and LSU are making strong moves to hijack four-star receiver Aaron Gregory from the Aggies. Spiegelman wrote,

“LSU and Texas are making strong runs to move elite WR Aaron Gregory off his commitment to Texas A&M, and both programs will get official visits from the top 50 recruit.”

This report led to reactions from fans. A Tweep, Ricardo, expressed confidence that the two SEC powerhouses cannot snatch Gregory from Texas A&M.

“They are wasting their time.”

Another tweep, Lu, boasted of the Aggies’ record of producing Super Bowl champions and Hall of Fame wide receivers.

“A&M produces Super Bowl Champ and hall of fame wideouts!”

A Texas fan, Jason Kent, spoke out on what they see as LSU dominance in wide receiver recruitment.

“Man look LSU can’t have every receiver damn, they already got 3 for 26 with Feaster and Gregory in the mix too? Come on damn.”

A Texas fan, JJ, posted a meme depicting Texas on top and Texas A&M below, following it with the comment,

“It’s this simple.”

Another Texas fan, Joe Country, struggled to see any reason why a wide receiver prospect would want to choose the Texas A&M Aggies.

“Why would a wr even consider going to A&M? Please explain?”

A Texas fan account went as far as implying prospects who take a visit to College Station usually leave there unimpressed. It wrote,

“These WRs are going to A&M visits and they know that’s not it.”

The state of the Texas A&M Aggies’ 2026 recruiting class

After starting out strong in the 2026 recruiting class, peaking at No. 2 nationally, the Texas A&M Aggies have started hitting roadblocks on the recruiting trail. After losing multiple commits in the offseason, the program now seems faced with the uphill task of retaining their commits until the signing period.

Four-star defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin flipped to North Carolina this week, and blue-chip recruit Aaron Gregory might be next.

Now, before planning a comeback from this setback, the Texas A&M Aggies must first stop it by keeping a tight hold of Gregory.

