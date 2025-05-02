WATCH: $2,000,000 worth rapper GloRilla guesses the names of NBA and WNBA stars during the McDonald's All-American days 

American rapper GloRilla has been popular among high school basketball fans. The 25-year-old appeared in a video posted by the official Instagram page of McDonald's All-American Games on Thursday.

GloRilla, who has a net worth of $2 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), was asked to guess the names of the basketball players when their pictures popped up on the screen within 10 seconds. The rapper was able to guess six out of eight names.

She was shown pictures of one-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese, three-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards, two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker, 2024 NBA Champion Jayson Tatum, USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins, 2020 NBA Champion Anthony Davis, 2024 WNBA Champion Sabrina Ionescu and 2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose.

Among them, she was not able to recognize Parker and Ionescu.

"I don't know her name, I know her face though, I don't know her name. Who that is?" the rapper said, when they showed Parker's picture.

She also was not able to name Ionescu:

"What's her name?"

GloRilla was also accompanied by Reese, journalist Speedy Morman and McDonaldland commercial character Grimace as the judges for the Sprite Jam Fest at the 2025 McDonald's All American Games.

"we got BIG names for our 2025 @sprite Jam Fest judges 😮‍💨 its gonna be 🔥 and all proceeds go to our @rmhc fam 🫶," the post was captioned.

However, the music artist wasn't happy as her name was mispronounced as "Gloria." She made it known by sharing a video by omgtvmedia. The video showed the rapper walking in before her name was mispronounced.

"Now why df would he say "Gloria" 😒😒," she captioned her story.

GloRilla's IG story after he name was mispronounced during the McDonald's All-American Game (Image: IG/glorillapimp)

Who won the Sprite Jam Fest slam dunk competition judged by GloRilla?

The Sprite Jam Fest dunk competition was won by Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou, becoming the first player from the program to win the contest. He was up against other top recruits, including BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa, who dunked over Angel Reese.

Furthermore, Yessoufou also defeated North Carolina Tar Heels signee Caleb Wilson, Houston Cougars signees Chris Cenac Jr. and Isiah Harwell and Louisville Cardinals signee Mikel Brown Jr.

Yessoufou will be joined by Andre Iguodala II next season.

