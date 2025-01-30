Colorado State signee Jojo McIver put on a show Tuesday night, leading Ellison (Killeen, TX) to a 59-51 home win over Waco University with an impressive 25-point performance. The 6-foot-2 point guard was relentless on both ends of the court, making it nearly impossible for defenders to contain him.

Stargazing Media shared a highlight video on Instagram on Wednesday, showcasing McIver’s ability to control the game.

"2025 Colorado State commit @thejojomciver drops 25 pts against Waco University," the caption read.

Trending

The clip featured him slicing through the defense, finishing with smooth layups, and demonstrating his elite skills and polished game. This marked the second time Ellison defeated Waco University this month, having also beaten them 55-47 on Jan. 10.

The Eagles have been dominant, boasting a 22-5 overall record and currently riding a seven-game winning streak.

A three-star prospect ranked No. 226 in the 2025 class, Jojo McIver is considered the No. 26 point guard nationally and the 23rd-best player in Texas. With performances like this, he’s showing why Colorado State locked him in early.

Besides, McIver has been instrumental in the Ellison Eagles' dominant show on the court. The young guard helped Ellison go 33-6 last year and ultimately helped them win the Texas 5A title game.

Why did Jojo McIver pick the Rams for his collegiate career?

Jojo McIver had plenty of options for his collegiate career, but in the end, Colorado State felt like home. The 6-foot-3 point guard had 13 offers, with Oklahoma State, Appalachian State and New Mexico State among his final choices.

McIver took his official visit to CSU on August 23, but things got interesting when Oklahoma State made a late push with an offer in late August. He even visited their campus on August 31, but in the end, the trust and connection he built with Colorado State’s coaching staff sealed the deal.

"It was a sense of trust," McIver shared the reason behind his commitment with 247.

"Ali Farokhmanesh has been recruiting me for the past year or two now, and they have been telling me the vision they have for me. I weighed the pros and cons, and they check every box of what I need at the next level."

Jojo McIver committed to CSU on September 7 and made it official by signing his letter of intent on Nov. 13. He joins Benton (Ill.) forward Docker Tedeschi as the second commit in Colorado State's 2025 class, giving coach Niko Medved another key piece for the future.

"When I was on my visit, I could feel that everything was genuine," McIver added. "They had a need for me rather than just a want."

As the Rams continue to build their 2025 class, Mclver will be a key piece in their roster, ready to make an impact the moment he steps onto the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback