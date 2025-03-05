WATCH: 2027 prospect Romelo Hill and his mom Monica Denise take up food challenge with $12 million worth Grammy-award-winner 2 Chainz

Class of 2027 prospect Romelo Hill and his mother, Monica Denise, appeared on the Me and Halo podcast hosted by rapper 2 Chainz and his son, Halo Epps. In a clip shared on the podcast's official Instagram page on Monday, Hill and his mother took part in a lighthearted food challenge that had everyone laughing.

In the video, Romelo Hill and his mom, Monica Denise, joined 2 Chainz and his children, Halo, Heaven and Harmony, to try the challenge of tasting a sour candy. Upon eating the Candy, only Hill and 2 Chainz managed to keep a straight face, which made for a fun and entertaining moment.

Tauheed Epps, known by his stage name, 2 Chainz, is a Grammy-award-winning artist. The rapper, who's currently worth $12 million per CelebrityNetWorth.com, also had a career in basketball. He went to Alabama State on a scholarship and represented the Alabama State Hornets' basketball team from 1996 to 1997.

Monica Denise Arnold, Romelo Hill's mother, is a singer, rapper, songwriter, and actor. Her son is a 5-foot-7 guard who currently plays for RWE in the Overtime Elite League. This season, he averaged 3.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Class of 2027 prospect Romelo Hill and RWE eliminated in second round of OTE tournament

The OTE postseason has now reached the finals stage, where the City Reapers and YNG Dreamerz will compete in a best-of-five series for the title. Romelo Hill and RWE, on the other hand, crashed out in the second round of the playoffs, losing two games in a best-of-three series against the Shon Abaev-led Fear of God Athletics.

RWE won the first game of the series, 100-82, with Hill delivering 10 points and three assists. In the second game, the Fear of God Athletics leveled the series with an 87-75 win. In the decider, RWE lost after leading even during the late stages of the game. The 2027 prospect contributed eight points and two rebounds in Game 3.

