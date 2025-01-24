WATCH: $3.8M NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa shows up for NBA Paris Games

The No. 1 ranked Class of 2025 prospect AJ Dybantsa is already being projected as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. It's safe to say that the 6-foot-9 forward is getting familiar with the NBA, having recently made an appearance at the NBA Paris Games.

The Utah Prep star, who has a NIL valuation of $3.8 million per On3, shared a clip of his courtside experience at the NBA Paris Games on his Instagram story on Wednesday. In the clip, which was originally posted by "NBA Future Stars Now," AJ is seen standing at the courtside and also dapping up one of the NBA players.

AJ Dybantsa shows up for NBA Paris Games. (Image Vis Instagram @aj.dybantsa

Specifically, AJ, alongside his father, Ace Dybantsa, was present for the games between the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers. The Spurs won the game 140-110, with Victor Wembanyama, the 2023 NBA draft overall first pick, scoring 30 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

AJ had always been a fan of the Spurs and had even previously expressed his interest in the team. In an interview with BYUTV, the BYU signee once again reiterated his love for the team and even expressed his desire to team up with NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

When asked about what interests him about the San Antonio Spurs, he said:

"Definitely Coach Pop is top five coach of all time, you could probably even rank him higher. I don't know how long he'll be there for, but a duo between me and Wemby. I know Steph Castle is there. They have a young core." (3:02-3:16)

Of course, AJ Dybantsa is currently still with Utah, playing under the guidance of newly appointed coach Keith Smart, who also played with the San Antonio Spurs as an NBA player.

AJ will be joining coach Kelvin Young next season at BYU, where he's expected to play for only one season before transitioning to the NBA.

Newly appointed head coach Keith Smart records a loss in his first game with Utah Prep

Utah Prep's new coach Keith Smart recorded his first loss after the 74-60 result against Montverde at the Hoophall Classic last Sunday. The loss puts an end to the team's eight-game winning streak and takes them to a 16-5 record this season.

Speaking on the loss, AJ Dybantsa stated that they'll learn from the setback as a team and will surely bounce back:

"It was an unacceptable loss, but we learned. That was Coach Smart's first game, he gave us his insight. We're gonna bounce back. We should be playing them in the next two weeks anyway, so no real losses, just lessons learned."

AJ Dybantsa ended the game with 23 points and 11 rebounds, which, unfortunately for his team, wasn't enough.

