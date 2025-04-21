WATCH: 4-star guard Tavid Johnson impresses at UAA Session 1

Tavid Johnson is ranked 77th nationally in the Class of 2027 as per On3, and the 6-foot-2 shooting guard put in a tremendous performance for Team All In Elite at the UAA Session 1.

SLAM High School shared some highlights of Johnson on their Instagram page on Sunday. Johnson converted some tough shots and catch-and-shoot situations from beyond the arc. He was also able to make space in the paint to lay tough shots:

"4⭐️ sophomore Tavid Johnson was getting to it at UAA Session 1 🤧🔥 @uanextboyshoops @uabasketball," the post was captioned.

According to the Under Armour Next website, Tavid Johnson attempted 35 field goals and converted 14 of them. The sophomore has played 59 matches in two seasons for Francis Parker High School in San Diego, CA, and is averaging 24.9 points, 3.5 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.5 blocks per game.

In his freshman year, Johnson played 29 games and averaged 24.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game. Last year, he upped his averages, as he scored 25.8 ppg, grabbed 7.1 rpg, dished out 3.5 apg, stole the ball 2.2 times and had 0.6 blocks per game in 30 matches.

He led the Lancers to a 19-12 overall record and a 6-2 record in the California San Diego Section Coastal-Coastal Basketball League, where they sit second below Santa Fe Christian.

In the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships, the Lancers secured a one-point victory over Irvine in the first round on Mar. 4. However, they were knocked out by a Chatsworth team featuring three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, in the second round. The Chancellors defeated them by an 80-59 scoreline on Mar. 6.

Johnson leads the Lancers in all the major stats, including total points (775), assists (104), rebounds (212), steals (66) and blocks (19). He also leads them in FG (50.0%) and FT (83.0%), and ranks in the second spot in three-point FG (36.0%).

How many college offers does Tavid Johnson hold?

The San Diego, CA native holds offers from five programs, according to 247Sports. These include Cal Poly, California, Green Bay, Long Beach State and South Carolina State.

However, Johnson shared on Instagram that he also got offers from programs including the USC Trojans, Stanford Cardinals and the University of Washington, among others:

Johnson still has two more years left to decide on his collegiate career.

