Archbishop Spalding's four-star quarterback Malik Washington was invited to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles from June 18-20 where he raised eyebrows with a phenomenal no-look throw off the goalpost.

The Elite 11 event gathers the nation’s top high school quarterbacks annually and provides them with three days of intense competition and professional training. This year marked the 26th iteration of the said event.

It kicked off with quarterback drills and the Rail Shot Challenge, followed by the Panini Accuracy Challenge and Vicis Pro Day. It concluded with a 7-on-7 play.

As described by 247Sports' Andrew Ivins, Washington is an "athletic pocket passer" with an impressive range of skills.

On3's Industry Ranking listed him as the No. 265 overall prospect, No. 20 quarterback in the 2025 cycle, and the No. 5 player in Maryland. Meanwhile, he was ranked as the No. 180 overall prospect, the No. 14 quarterback in the 2025 cycle, and the No. 3 player in Maryland on 247 Sports' list.

In 2023, he was awarded the prestigious Rhodes Trophy for the second consecutive year. He was also named the MIAA A Conference Player of the Year and the Capital Gazette Football Player of the Year, both for the second straight season.

How is Malik Washington's recruitment journey going on?

Washington received more than 20 collegiate offers and narrowed it down to his top six schools: Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech. Among these, Maryland has emerged as a frontrunner to secure the signal-caller's commitment.

According to 247Sports, Maryland is trending positively with Washington—backed by four crystal ball predictions forecasting his commitment to the program. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine also gave the program a 77.6% likelihood of securing his commitment.

He has actively explored his options as he visited Virginia Tech, UCF and Syracuse. However, all signs point towards a potential commitment announcement following his June 21-23 visit to Maryland.

If he decides to don the Terrapins jersey, he could potentially fill the void left by former quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa who departed for the Canadian Football League this offseason.

In his junior season alone, Washington completed 62.3% of his passes for 2,093 yards, tallying 21 touchdowns against 9 interceptions, while rushing for 204 yards, six touchdowns and averaging 7 yards per carry.