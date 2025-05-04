WATCH: 4-star safety and No. 1 overall SAF in the 2027 class JayQuan Snell rocks USC gear

JayQuan Snell, the No. 1 safety in the Class of 2027, plays high school football for Waxahachie High in Texas. Last January, he received an offer from the University of Southern California. On Sunday, he visited the campus.

Ad

Rivals posted regarding the same on their official X handle.

"JayQuan Snell out here in USC gear. The four-star is the No. 1 overall SAF in the 2027 class," read the caption.

In the video clip shared below, Snell gives his introduction, clad in red USC gear.

"JayQuan Snell. Class of 2027 No. 1 safety in the nation. Waxahachie High School," Snell said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Snell played five games as a freshman, recording 25 solo tackles, four assists, 29 total tackles and 5.8 tackles per game. In his sophomore year, he scored 43 solo, 43 assists, 86 total tackles, 6.6 T/G, and 1.0 TFL in 13 games, according to MaxPreps. He is ranked sixth in Texas and 21st nationally. According to On3, he is the best athlete in the Class of 2027 for safety.

Steve Sarkisian eager to land four-star recruit JayQuan Snell

In the Class of 2027, the Texas Longhorns have offered 40 recruits out of the top 300 prospects, and JayQuan Snell is among the top three priority defensive players for Steve Sarkisian's program. The other two are Zane Rowe and Taelyn Mayo.

Ad

In March, Snell went on an unofficial visit to Sarkisian's program.

"It was a really great experience," Snell said of competing at the Texas Relays. "It was my first time out there and it was just a great environment to be in. I could've done a little better than I did, but it's all just a learning experience and I'll be back next year," Swell stated per 247Sports.

Ad

During the same trip, before visiting the Longhorns, Snell participated in the Texas Relays and clinched gold in the long jump and a silver in the triple jump. Coach Scott Reynolds posted regarding the same on his X handle.

"The #1 ranked safety in the State @JayquanSnell takes home gold in the long jump and silver in the triple jump," read the caption.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On April 9, he landed at Texas A&M and watched the Aggies go through their routine summer drills. @TexAgs, which routinely provided updates regarding the Aggies' athletics, posted the same.

"Then just the environment is general is a really good place for me," Snell said.

Expand Tweet

Aside from Texas A&M, Snell has scheduled three spring visits to Baylor, Texas and SMU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More