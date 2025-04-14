WATCH: 5-star Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou hits the Ja Morant celebration following 3-pointer shot at the Nike Hoop Summit

Tounde Yessoufou - the No. 15 prospect in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) - signed for the Baylor Bears on Oct. 2 last year. While he will join the Bears next season, he topped off an impressive high school career as a McDonald's All-American.

Furthermore, he was also selected to represent Team World at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit, where top American basketball prospects competed against top international basketball prospects on Saturday.

Yessoufou, who displayed another impressive performance, was seen copying two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant's celebration after drilling a three-pointer. The famous basketball page 'The Hoops Pill' shared the celebration on their Instagram page on Sunday.

"5 ⭐️ Baylor Commit Tounde Yessoufou hits the Ja Morant celebration in the Nike Hoop Summit 😭💣 @toundeyessoufou @hoop.summit," the post was captioned.

The match could not usually be separated after Team World led the third-quarter charge to force overtime. However, Team USA outscored Team World - 26-16 - to win 124-114.

Tounde Yessoufou - who started for Team World - scored 24 points on 47.3 percent shooting, including 40.0 percent from behind the arc. He also had three assists and two steals. Yessoufou also converted 4-of-6 from the charity stripe in 29 minutes. He was helped by UConn signee Eric Reibe - who had 11 points and eight rebounds while shooting 71.4 percent from the field - in 25 minutes.

Kiyan Anthony - son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony - and Tajh Ariza - son of the 2009 NBA champ Trevor Ariza - also played for Team World.

While Ariza scored 11 points - one rebound, two assists, two steals and one block - on 40.0 percent shooting from the field and 1-of-2 from the three-point line in 12 minutes, Anthony - conversely - finished the game with one point, one rebound and two assists in nine minutes.

Tounde Yessoufou, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and more power West Team to McDonald's All American win

Tounde Yessoufou joined other top prospects - including BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson and USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas - as they led the West Team to a 105-92 win at the McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 2.

Yessoufou scored 13 points - four rebounds, three assists, six steals and one block - while shooting 4-for-13 from the field and converted 1-of-2 shots from the charity stripe.

Tounde Yessoufou is the only player signed by the Bears from the 2025 Class.

