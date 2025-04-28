WATCH: 5-star hooper Jason Crowe Jr. erupts for 28 points in impressive win over team final at EYBL

  • home icon
By Pranav Khatri
Modified Apr 28, 2025 10:46 GMT
Beverly Hills Invitational Tournament - Source: Getty
Beverly Hills Invitational Tournament - Source: Getty

Jason Crowe Jr., the No. 7 recruit in the Class of 2026, as per On3's Industry Rankings, will enter his senior year of high school next season at Inglewood. In the meantime, the 6-foot-2 shooting guard continues to display impressive performances with the Oakland Soldiers in the Nike EYBL.

In their match against Team Final on Sunday, Crowe Jr. scored 28 points to lead the Soldiers to a victory. The SLAM High School page on Instagram shared some highlights of his game where he was seen dominating the paint with impressive dribbling and shooting skills, and was also able to convert shots from beyond the arc.

"5⭐️ PG Jason Crowe Jr. just dropped 28 points in a win over Team Final 🔥 @nikeeyb @jasoncrowejr," the caption read.
Jason Crowe Jr. joined the Soldiers in December. The official Instagram page of the Oakland Soldiers announced the news with a post.

"Merry Christmas from the Soldiers family to yours! 🎄 We’re also thrilled to announce our newest player, @jasoncrowejr—welcome to the fold! 🤝🏽🫡 #OfficialOaklandSoldiers," the post was captioned.
The No. 1 player in the Class of 2026, Tyran Stokes, also welcomed him with a special message. The Soldiers' owner, Mark Olivier, and head coach, Marshall Collins, were present to watch Crowe Jr. play at the Classic at Damien tournament last year. He was up against the USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas' Chatsworth High School.

Which college has the highest chance of landing Jason Crowe Jr.?

Jason Crowe Jr. has received interest from 14 programs across the nation. These include offers from the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, New Mexico State Aggies and Louisville Cardinals, among others.

According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, the Trojans have the highest with a 54.7% chance. They are followed by UCLA with a 4.3% probability, California State University and Long Beach with a 3.7% prediction.

Crowe Jr. still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

About the author
Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Know More

Edited by Ruth John S
