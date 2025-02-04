WATCH: 5-star McDonald's All-American Koa Peat's performance vs. Chandler Wolves

Five-star power forward Koa Peat was at the top of his game yet again on Saturday, leading Perry High School to a 73-46 victory against the Wolves.

Slam HS shared a glimpse of his performance on Sunday via Instagram, highlighting his emphatic dunks. The video also showed him dribbling through opponents, combining well with teammates and finishing plays nicely.

Trending

The victory against Chandler was indeed a dominant performance, as Perry High School outscored the Wolves in all quarters of the game. They steadily built their lead, starting with a 13-9 advantage in the first quarter, which ended in a commanding 35-20 lead by halftime.

Any hopes of a late comeback were shut down in the second half as the Pumas capped off their dominant performance with a 12-point lead to seal a 73-46 victory.

With the win, Perry High School improved to a 19-2 record and remained unbeaten in the 6A Premier Region. They'll look to keep their momentum going when they take on Casteel High School on Tuesday.

Koa Peat Still Undecided About His College Commitment

Five-star prospect Koa Peat currently holds over 30 college offers, including offers from top programs like Arizona, Michigan, Texas, Houston, Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Alabama, among others. Despite this, he has yet to announce his commitment to any college programs. The 6-foot-7 point guard is one of the only three top 15 class of 2025 prospects who hasn't committed to a college programs.

According to On3 predictions, Arizona is the frontrunner for his commitment with a 75.8% chance, while Arizona State and Texas trail far behind at 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback