WATCH: 5-star Nate Ament drops 23 points in narrow win over John Wall’s alma mater, Word of God

The highest-ranked uncommitted player in the 2025 class, Nate Ament, displayed his scoring prowess once again. He led his school, Highland, to a tight 78-76 win over five-time NBA All-Star John Wall's alma mater, Word of God on Sunday. Ament put up 23 points.

SLAM High School's Instagram page shared some highlights of the 6-foot-9 small forward where he was seen draining shots from beyond the arc in catch-and-shoot situations, showing impressive footwork in the paint and blocking shots on defense.

"5⭐ Nate Ament just dropped 23 PTS in a win over John Wall’s old high school & Word of God 🚨👀 @ament_nate @phenom_hoops @_maxx_," the post was captioned.

With this win, Highland improved their record to 42-6 overall. Furthermore, they are still unbeaten with a 9-0 record in the Virginia Section VISAA Division I Basketball League, where they sit above Blue Ridge, St. Christopher's and St. Anne-Belfield.

Nate Ament also led the Hawks to the 2025 VISAA State Boys Basketball Tournament Championship. They received a bye in the first round of the tournament on Feb. 25 and sealed a comfortable 85-59 win over St. Christopher's in the quarterfinals on Feb. 26.

In the semifinals, they took on St. Stephen & St. Agnes and won the game with a 73-57 scoreline on Feb. 28. They secured the championship with a 56-51 victory over Bishop O'Connell in the finals on March 1.

The small forward, who ranks at the fourth spot nationally, second in the small forward position and first in Virginia (as per On3's Industry Rankings), stated that he will be announcing his college decision on Apr. 1.

Nate Ament comments on playing his entire high school career at Highland

Nate Ament appeared in a YouTube video by Swish Cultures, titled, 'Nate Ament announces game-changing NIL DEAL with Fanstake & his Top 5 Colleges,' to talk about plenty of topics, including his deal with Fanstake, NIL deals and more.

He was asked about spending his entire high school career at the same school and this is what he said:

"I would love to say that you shouldn't go to any prep school; you should stay where you are. Stay homegrown, but that's not really the case for a lot of kids. For me, personally, it was the case because I knew what I had at Highland," said Ament (18:19 - 18:37).

"I knew I had a great head coach, amazing players, amazing teammates that were going to push me, you know, challenge me every day."

After receiving more than 30 offers from programs across the nation, including Georgetown, Oregon, Kansas, Louisville, Duke and more, Ament narrowed his list to Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee and Louisville.

