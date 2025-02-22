WATCH: 5-star PF Koa Peat puts on a show in the first round of state playoffs 

Koa Peat, the No. 7 recruit in the Class of 2025, remains undecided on his college plans. His Perry Pumas advanced to Round 2 of the Open State Championship with a 70-29 win over Dysart Demons on Wednesday.

Peat excelled against the Demons, scoring mostly in the paint and showcasing his footwork. He also blocked shots and dishing out assists.

Ballislife Instagram page shared some highlights of Peat.

"Koa Peat is looking for a 4th straight state championship. He dominated in the first round of the state playoffs. 😤🔥 @koapeat," the post was captioned.

Perry grabbed an 83-54 win in Round 2 of the championship against Brophy College on Friday. This marked its 17th victory by more than 20 points.

The Pumas will now face Ironwood on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Peat averaged 19.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals per game this season.

In his junior year, Peat averaged 20.5 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 3.4 apg and 2.2 bpg.

He has also won three gold medals for Team USA. In the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, Peat averaged 17.9 ppg. In the 2023 FIBA Men's U16 Americas Championship, the 6-foot-8 power forward scored 17.2 ppg and grabbed 8.3 rpg.

He also averaged 9.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 1.4 apg in the 2022 FIBA Under-17 World Cup.

Koa Peat narrowed down his schools to five

Koa Peat received interest from 34 programs across the nation. In November, he narrowed down the list to five: Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Houston and Texas.

Furthermore, the Gilbert, Arizona native has taken official visits to these five programs. According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, there is only one program that stands out from the rest when it comes to landing Peat.

The Arizona Wildcats have a 75.8% chance of signing Peat.

