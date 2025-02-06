WATCH: 5-star recruit Jason Crowe Jr. drops 45, surpasses 3,294 career points as a junior

Five-star shooting guard Jason Crowe Jr. and the Inglewood Sentinels wrapped up their regular season at home against the Culver City Centaurs on Wednesday. Crowe, the son of former LA Clippers star Jason Crowe, dropped 45 points, getting to 3,294 career points in high school, while still being a junior.

Inglewood won that game in dominant fashion, 98-74, with Jason Crowe Jr. shining the most. The five-star prospect has gained a reputation as a prolific scorer in high school, and this has earned him the No. 7 rank overall in the Class of 2026. The junior is also ranked the No. 3 shooting guard and the No. 4 in California for his class.

Crowe was very aggressive all game, driving past defenders and even showing his range from behind the arc. This was Jason Crowe Jr. and the Sentinels' second game against Culver City this season, previously beating the Centaurs in a much closer game, 80-74.

The Inglewood star has garnered several offers from various colleges and universities all over the country. The top schools battling for him include UCLA, USC, California State University Long Beach, Georgia Tech, New Mexico State, Kentucky, Florida State, Arizona, and more. He is not expected to make his decision anytime soon, though.

Jason Crowe Jr. had an even more impressive game previously vs. Beverley Hills High School

On their previous game Monday, however, Jason Crowe Jr. was even more dominant for Inglewood as the Sentinels defeated Beverley Hills, 88-71. The five-star shooting guard dropped 55 points against the Normans.

He shot 68% from the field, but he also showed that he could get things done on both sides of the court, as the Sentinels star tallied three blocks and five steals during that game.

After their win against Culver City on Wednesday, the Inglewood Sentinels finish the season with an overall record of 25-6, beating several big teams along the way, including Alijah Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors last December.

With Jason Crowe Jr. leading the charge, the Sentinels also finished the season 7-0 against Ocean League teams, good enough for top of the league's standings for the 2024-2025 season.

Crowe has been a constant for Inglewood, as he leads the team in points and assists per game, averaging 35.3 points and 6.3 assists per game. He also leads the team in total steals, tallying 79 for the season.

