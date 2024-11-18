WATCH: 5-star SG Caleb Holt shares mixtape reel with Georgia Bulldogs signee Jacob Wilkins after win at the Radar Hoops Classic

The Grayson High School Rams took on Tri-Cities at the Radar Hoops Classic in Norcross, Georgia, last Saturday and it was a dominating win, by 93-54. One of the biggest reasons is Caleb Holt, a five-star shooting guard rated No. 3 by 247Sports Composite for the Class of 2026.

A video highlight of the game has been posted by Georgia-based videographer and it showed Holt going wild with Georgia Bulldogs signee Jacob Wilkins.

Trending

Grayson led throughout most of the game, with Caleb Holt and KJ Garris leading the Rams with 21 points each. Meanwhile, Wilkins had 17 points and Chris McLavish added 13. Five Grayson players were in double digits, with Amir Taylor also having 12 points in the game.

Holt himself had a double-double, also grabbing 13 rebounds and making six steals.

Caleb Holt remains one of the most sought-after recruits from the Class of 2026, also being rated the No. 1 shooting guard in his class, as well as being the No. 1 player in Georgia.

Meanwhile, Jacob Wilkins, who was heavily featured in the video, is a four-star small forward, ranked No. 50 overall for the Class of 2025. He is also the No. 10 ranked small forward and the No. 5 player out of Georgia.

Several schools have been visiting five-star recruit Caleb Holt over the past month

Caleb Holt may just be a junior, but colleges from all over the country have been paying him a visit and watching his games. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard confirmed this to HS Top Recruits.

He said that scouts and coaches from Alabama, Kentucky, Houston, Baylor, Kansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Providence, Ole Miss and Cincinnati have all visited him in the past month alone.

Expand Tweet

Baylor was the latest to offer Holt a scholarship last October, though a month later, he made his official visit to Ole Miss on Nov. 8. However, Kentucky has been the most active so far, with head coach Mark Pope visiting him last Sept. 19 after another school representative visited him a few weeks earlier, on Sept. 4.

When it comes to which school has the best chance of having the five-star guard's commitment, On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine has Auburn as the favorite, with a 29.8% chance. However, the lead is not that high, as Ole Miss is right behind with a 26.1% chance.

Alabama is at third with a 16.9% chance, though it is still too early to call as Holt is not graduating yet and is still to visit other schools.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback