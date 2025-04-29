WATCH: AJ Dybantsa, Meleek Thomas and Jasper Johnson get shocked as they try to identify NBA players from their baby photos 

Top high school basketball prospects, including BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa, Arkansas Razorbacks signee Meleek Thomas and Kentucky Wildcats signee Jasper Johnson, appeared in a video uploaded by Overtime on Instagram on Tuesday.

The players were shown childhood pictures of NBA stars and asked to guess their names:

"Ngl some of these I was stumped on 😭 @aj.dybantsa @meleek.thomas @bruhjasperj @jordanclassic," the post was captioned.

The players were shown pictures of the two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, four-time champion LeBron James, 11-time All-Star James Harden, two-time champion Kawhi Leonard, five-time All-Star Luka Doncic and the 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis.

Antetokounmpo's photo was first shown as the players burst into laughter before Thomas guessed Jordan Poole. However, when the answer was revealed, Dybantsa was shocked.

"That doesn't even look like Giannis, but I guessed," Johnson said.

"He has the same cut," Thomas added.

Johnson guessed the second picture on the first go, as they showed a childhood picture of James. Johnson and Thomas also guessed Harden's and Leonard's.

"Wow that does look like Kawhi Leonard," Dybantsa said.

It was Thomas who guessed Doncic's photo; however, the way he pronounced the LA Lakers star's last name had Dybantsa and Johnson laughing. The trio also guessed Davis.

"The brow," Johnson said.

"He never changed and his chin is dumb," Thomas added,

The trio capped off their high school basketball careers and will head to their respective colleges before the prestigious 2025 Iverson Classic on May 3 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.

However, AJ Dybantsa will not play that game because the dates clash with his BYU enrollment.

Team Air defeated AJ Dybantsa and Meleek Thomas' Team Flight in the Jordan Brand Classic

AJ Dybantsa and Meleek Thomas were accompanied by other top prospects from the 2025 class at the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18. Dybantsa scored 27 points on 10-for-19 shooting, including 2-for-7 from the 3-point line. He also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists in 27 minutes.

Thomas finished with 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 17 minutes. He shot 6-for-11, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard also went 1-for-2 from the charity stripe.

However, their stellar performances were not enough, as they were defeated by Team Air 141-124.

