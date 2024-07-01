WATCH: Alabama commit Michael Carroll shows off electrifying skills during intense practice session

Michael Carroll, a standout 4-star interior offensive lineman, recently impressed during a rigorous practice session, solidifying his status as a prized commit for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2025. Standing at 6-foot-6-inches and weighing 310 pounds, Carroll hails from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and has showcased exceptional talent and potential.

During the practice session, Michael Carroll's raw strength and extraordinary agility were on display for all to see. His most notable quality was how he made the opposing players retreat constantly as he used his hands and legs to drive. Also, his flexibility and accurate footwork were striking, allowing him to move properly for a reach block and be at the second level.

Carroll decided to join Alabama after considering offers from Georgia, Michigan and Penn State. According to the updated 2025 On300 rankings, he is the No. 27-ranked overall prospect, the second-best interior offensive lineman and the second-best player in Pennsylvania. The On3 Industry Ranking places him at No. 183 overall and No. 12 in his position.

Expressing his enthusiasm for Alabama, Carroll highlighted the coaching staff's personable nature, particularly praising Coach Kap and head coach Kalen DeBoer.

"Coach DeBoer always stays in touch, even with my parents," Carroll shared.

Michael Carroll's junior season at Central Bucks East High School was equally impressive, where he recorded 37 pancake blocks according to Maxpreps. He is ranked as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman and No. 186 overall player by 247Sports for the 2025 class.

Michael Carroll highlights the strong relationship and vision behind choosing Alabama

Michael Carroll, a 4-star interior offensive lineman, has committed to Alabama, citing his strong bond with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic as one of the key factors in his decision to join the Crimson Tide. This relationship began during Kapilovic's tenure at Michigan State and was pivotal in Carroll’s decision. Carroll also praised the Crimson Tide’s training staff, led by David Ballou, and head coach Kalen DeBoer's vision.

“I chose Alabama because of the relationships I built with Coach Kap and the training staff, especially Coach Dave Ballou,” Carroll told Rivals. “I believe in what Coach DeBoer is building, and the recruits joining our class. It’s going to be a great class.”

Michael Carroll, who plays guard at Central Bucks East High School, has received nearly 30 scholarship offers. His versatility makes him a valuable addition to Alabama's offensive line.

Reflecting on his commitment, Carroll emphasized Alabama’s vision for his future.

“They see me as a key player, not just another guy. It’s a great family environment,” he explained.

After an official visit to Tuscaloosa, Carroll felt confident in his choice.

“The people, players, and culture stood out. They strive for greatness,” he said.

Carroll is Alabama’s first offensive lineman commit for the 2025 class, which currently includes 13 recruits and ranks No. 4 nationally.

