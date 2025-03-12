WATCH: Arkansas fans chant "We want Nate" as sought-after prospect Nate Ament visits Bud Walton Arena with 5-star signee Darius Acuff

Being a top-five high school basketball player comes with the relentless recruiting efforts from top college programs. However, when you're the only top-five player still uncommitted, the attention reaches another level.

For Nate Ament, that was on full display during his visit to the Bud Walton Arena with five-star signee Darius Acuff.

Sportscenter Next, via their official Instagram page on Tuesday, shared a video of Nate during the visit:

In the video, the fans were seen screaming in unison chants of "We want Nate!" as he watched the game with Acuff.

The game, which took place between Arkansas and Mississippi State on Saturday, ended in a 93-92 victory for the Razorbacks. They delivered a strong performance that likely impressed Nate, who remains a top recruiting target.

The 6-foot-2 point guard has narrowed his college choices down to five, including Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee, and Duke. He's set to announce his decision on April 1 at the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Razorbacks have secured the signature of highly rated prospects, such as Darius Acuff, Meleek Thomas, and Isaiah Sealy. They're hoping to eventually add Nate Ament to the Mix.

Which college programs have the highest chance of landing Nate Ament?

The Highland High School star, who had about 40 offers, had already narrowed down to a final five, which included Duke, Arkansas, Louisville, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

According to ON3 predictions, Duke is currently ahead with a 23.3% chance of landing Nate. Former NBA star and Duke Alumni Austin Rivers made a public attempt to convince Nate during the Ringer NBA podcast, which aired on Friday. His words were as follows:

"I can tell you we we we want you, we want you that's clear. Jon (Scheyer) already told me to press you, all right. It's fully on. Listen, come to the show. They have more games on ESPN than the Lakers. They got more games on national television than the Knicks. It's the truth."

According to ON3 predictions, Tennessee is next in the race with a 15.4% chance. Louisville, on the other hand, has a 13.2% chance, while Arkansas has 11.0%.

