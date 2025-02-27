WATCH: Arkansas HC John Calipari drops in to see McDonald's All-American Meleek Thomas in action 

Meleek Thomas, the No. 11 recruit and Arkansas signee, displayed another dominating performance for the City Reapers in the semifinals of the OTE Playoffs. Thomas led his team to a 95-72 win against the Fear of God Athletics in Game 1. Furthermore, a special guest in the building saw Thomas lead his team to the win.

Arkansas head coach John Calipari was in the stands to watch Thomas dominate with his shooting prowess as the Pittsburgh, PA native converted tough shots from beyond the arc. The official Instagram page of Overtime Elite posted the video that saw Calipari watching as Thomas warmed up for the game:

The post was captioned, "Coach Cal pulled up to watch Meleek tonight 👀🔥 Link in bio to watch him play live 🍿 @meleek.thomas @coachcalark."

Meleek Thomas played 30 minutes in the game and scored 33 points on 50.0% shooting, including 61.5% from the three-point line, going 8-for-13. He also dished out three assists, grabbed nine boards and stole the ball twice.

The City Reapers won the second game against the Fear of God Athletics on Thursday, grabbing a 2-0 lead in the OTE Playoffs. This time, Meleek Thomas recorded a game-high 22 points, two assists, nine rebounds and two steals. He shot 33.3% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc in 36 minutes as City Reapers won 77-65.

He got some help from Micah Tucker, who scored 18 points, had five assists and stole the ball twice. Also, Cole Kirouac grabbed 10 boards and registered a season-high seven blocks.

In the regular season, Meleek Thomas played 18 matches for the City Reapers and averaged 26.8 points on 47.7% shooting, including 38.2% from the 3-point line. He also averaged 4.4 assists, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per contest.

Meleek Thomas to play in two prestigious tournaments

Meleek Thomas, who ranks at the third spot in the shooting guard position and second in Georgia, was selected to play in the McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 1 at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn and the 2025 Iverson Classic All-American Game on May 3 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Va.

In the McDonald's Game, Thomas will represent the West team and play with AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat and Alijah Arenas, among others. The complete roster for the Iverson Classic is not out yet. The teams will also be divided into two, as Thomas is set to play with top prospects, including Nate Ament, Darius Acuff and more.

Thomas will play alongside Darius Acuff and Isaiah Sealy at the Razorbacks next season.

