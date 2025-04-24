WATCH: BYU commit AJ Dybantsa, Meleek Thomas & more Jordan Classic hoopers pick who will win the Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award

BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa, Arkansas Razorbacks signees Meleek Thomas and more appeared in an Instagram video published by the official NBA Future Starts Now page on Thursday.

The players were asked about their vote for the 2025 NBA Sixth Man of the Year:

"Last week, we asked the guys who they got winning the Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award ... they already knew what was up 🙂‍↕️," the post was captioned.

All the players had one answer:

"Payton Pritchard," said AJ Dybantsa.

Alabama Crimson Tide signee Davion Hannah said, "Oh, it is the dude from Boston, he went to Oregon, Payton Pritchard. He did really good this year."

Darius Acuff added, "Payton Pritchard, from Boston, yeah."

"Sixth Man Payton Pritchard," said Jerry Easter.

"I'm gonna say Payton Pritchard," Meleek Thomas added.

"Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard," said Duke Blue Devils signee Nikolas Khamenia.

Kentucky signee Jasper Johnson took some time to answer but agreed with other players from his class, "Payton Pritchard."

The 2024 NBA champion with the Boston Celtics was the 26th pick in Round One of the 2020 NBA draft. In the 2024-25 regular season, Pritchard started three of 80 games and averaged 14.3 points on 47.2% shooting, including 40.7% from behind the 3-point line.

He also grabbed 3.8 rebounds, dished out 3.5 assists, blocked the ball 0.2 times and stole the ball 0.9 times in 28.9 minutes per contest. The Celtics currently lead 2-0 in the 2025 NBA Playoffs Round One against the Orlando Magic.

On the other hand, the top recruits from the Class of 2025 will face each other one more time at the 2025 Iverson Classic on May 3, before they start their collegiate career.

AJ Dybantsa, Meleek Thomas and more unable to lead Team Flight to a victory at the Jordan Brand Classic

Team Air, led by the Boozer twins, Kiyan Anthony and Tounde Yessoufou sealed a massive 141-124 victory against Team Flight at the Jordan Brand Classic on Friday.

AJ Dybantsa scored 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists. Meleek Thomas added 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 17 minutes. His Arkansas teammate Darius Acuff also poured 22 points, however, it was not enough for Team Flight.

AJ Dybantsa is set to miss the Iverson Classic because of the dates clashing with his BYU enrollment.

