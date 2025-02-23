WATCH: BYU signee AJ Dybantsa helps Utah Prep cruise to a victory at the Grind Session 

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 Class, will enroll for the BYU Cougars right before the 2025 Iverson Classic All-American Game. Meanwhile, he continues to dominate for Utah Prep at the Philadelphia Grind Session. Dybantsa led Utah Prep to a 90-62 win against Huntington Prep.

The 6-foot-9 small forward recorded a double-double with 29 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one block on Friday. Famous basketball page Slam High School took to Instagram to share highlights of the Brockton native where he was seen dominating the Huntington Prep defenders.

In the previous Grind Session, Dybantsa faced off against Kansas signee and Dream City Hoops standout Darryn Peterson. However, his double-double of 44 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block was insufficient to propel Utah Prep to victory, as Dream City Hoops defeated them 96-90.

He continued to impress, leading Utah Prep to a 69-61 over Iowa United on Sunday. He finished the game with 38 points, seven boards, three assists and stealing the ball twice.

AJ Dybantsa, who won the 2022-23 Gatorade Massachusetts Boys Basketball Player of the Year, is averaging 21.5 points, 3.2 assists, 12.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks for Utah Prep this season.

In an Instagram video posted by Gabriella Gonzalez, Dybantsa talked about his aspirations to play in the NBA.

“Obviously, that’s a goal (going to the NBA), I’m only trying to go there (BYU) for one year,” Dybantsa said on Feb 15, 2025.

Basketball insider gives his take on AJ Dybantsa and Cooper Flagg

In a YouTube video posted by Game Theory Podcast, basketball insiders Sam Vecenie and Kyle Mann compared the No. 1 prospect of 2024 and Duke star Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 prospect of 2025, AJ Dybantsa.

Mann talked about the Duke star being a better shooter than Dybantsa.

“I’m like really thinking through this because I haven’t done this yet," Mann said. "My answer on a lot of this with Cooper, based off of what we’ve seen this year, based on what I know of the intel of the human being, everything like that, is I kind of just don’t put anything past him is the issue." [21:27 - 21:45]

Dybantsa will be joined by Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgess at the Cougars next season.

