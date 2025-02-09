WATCH: BYU signee AJ Dybantsa's 44 points performance fails to lead Utah Prep to a victory at the Real Grind Session 

BYU signee and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa's 44 points were not enough for Utah Prep after their 96-90 loss against Dream City Hoops on Friday in the Grind Session. Dybantsa secured a double double by adding 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

For the Dream City Hoops, the No. 10 recruit in the Class of 2026 Ikenna Alozie finished with 24 points, four rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Famous basketball page SLAM HS posted highlights of the game as the two top prospects went against each other:

Both Dybantsa and Alozie were on fire as they were seen dominating the paint and able to convert tough shots off the dribble. Dream City Christian's Brennan Peterson was awarded the Player of the Game as he finished with 19 points on 83.3% three-point shooting, grabbed one rebound, dished out two assists and had one block.

Utah Prep's Anthony Felesi also had an impressive showout as he was one rebound away from a double double with 16 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Ikenna Alozi is ranked No. 2 in the point guard position and in Arizona in the 2026 Class. He already has offers from 28 teams including BYU, Kentucky, Houston, West Virginia, Washington, Providence, Arizona State and more. The 6-foot-2 point guard has also taken an official visit to Washington in September 2024 and an unofficial visit to Arizona on Nov. 22.

On the other hand, AJ Dybantsa was selected for the 2025 Iverson Classic to be played on May 3 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia. However, he will miss the event because he is set to enroll for the Cougars a week before.

Basketball Insider compares Cooper Flagg with AJ Dybantsa

Basketball insiders Sam Vecenie and Kyle Mann talked about the Class of 2024 and 2025's No. 1 prospects, Cooper Flagg and AJ Dybantsa. Mann chose Flagg as a better shooter over Dybantsa:

“I’m like really thinking through this because I haven’t done this yet… My answer on a lot of this with Cooper, based off of what we’ve seen this year, based on what I know of the intel of the human being, everything like that, is I kind of just don’t put anything past him is the issue." [21:27 - 21:45]

Mann continued, "Like, in a vacuum, my answer is probably Dybantsa based on how they’ve looked at similar ages as shooters, but I can’t sit here and tell you for certain that it’s AJ because I just believe in the human being.”

AJ Dybantsa will be joined by Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress at the Cougars next season.

