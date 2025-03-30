WATCH: Cameron Boozer and Nate Ament shine for East squad at McDonald's All-American Practice Game

The highly anticipated McDonald's All-American Game is just two days away. On Sunday, SportsCenter Next shared a post on Instagram showing Cameron Boozer, Nate Ament and the rest of the boys' East team preparing during training.

The post, which included two highlight videos, shows Cameron and Nate appear to be on the same team during a practice game. In the first video, Cameron sinks a 3-pointer, dribbles past players, and finishes with buckets. The second video features Nate in action, dribbling, linking up with teammates and capping off plays with smooth finishes.

The rest of the East boys team includes Darius Acuff, Cayden Boozer, Shon Abeav, Darius Adams, Jalen Haralson, Isaiah Harwel, Malachi Moreno, Trey McKenney, Braylon Mullins and Eric Riebe. They will be going up against the West team, which includes No. 1-ranked BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterssen, Meleek Thomas, Koa Peat and Alijah Arenas, among others.

Five-Star Duke Signee Cameron Boozer Wins Gatorade National Player of the Year Award

Five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer, the No. 3-ranked prospect and son of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, was named Gatorade National Player of the Year for the just-concluded 2024-25 high school basketball season. Cameron, who has led Columbus High School to four consecutive state championships, also won the award as a sophomore.

Cameron ended the season with an average of 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. His performance helped Columbus to a 27-3 record and, of course, the state championship.

Cameron was also a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year award, which was awarded to No. 2-ranked Kansas signee Darryn Peterson. He is also currently in the running for the MaxPreps Player of the Year award, which will be announced on April 8.

For now, Cameron is focused on the upcoming McDonald's All-American Game, where he is training with his East Boys teammates alongside his brother Cayden Boozer. After Tuesday's game, they are set to compete at the Nike Hoops Summit on April 12.

