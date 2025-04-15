WATCH: Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer puts Duke target Nate Ament on the spot with a question about his recruitment

Five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer suited up for Team USA at the Nike Hoops Summit on Saturday, playing alongside No. 4-ranked uncommitted prospect Nate Ament and other top high school talents. Ahead of the game, Boozer sat down with Ament for a quick interview, asking him a few questions about the event and, most notably, about his college decision.

In the video clip shared by NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek on X.com on Saturday, Cameron Boozer kicked things off by asking Nate Ament how he was feeling about the Nike Hoops Summit game and who his favorite teammates on the Team USA squad had been so far.

"I'm enjoying it a lot," Nate said. I'm feeling very good and better every day. You know, iron sharpens iron, and I'm just having a lot of fun."

Speaking on who his favorite teammates have been so far, he said:

"Cayden Boozer is amazing, Cam Boozer is alright. AJ, I love all these guys to be honest."

Responding to Nate's answers, Cameron shifted the conversation to his recruitment, specifically asking how things were going with Duke:

"It's interesting to me you know, when you named a couple of people, you named two Duke basketball players, future ones. Cameron said, referencing Nate's answers on who his favorite teammates are." "So I just kinda wanna know like how's your recruitment process going with that school?"

To that question, Nate only responded with a three-word answer:

"It's going great." He said.

Nate Ament is currently the only top-20 prospect yet to announce his college commitment. He has, however, stated that his final five options are Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisville, and Arkansas.

"Next week or two.": No. 4 ranked prospect Nate Ament on college decision date

In the same interview prior to the Nike Hoops Summit game on Saturday, Nate Ament also sat down with NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek, discussing his experience training with fellow top-rated high school prospects, his growth, skill set, and, most notably, his recruitment.

Nate already revealed that his decision was going to be made known soon, but when asked for a more specific date, he added that it would be announced in one or a couple of weeks:

"I know you said you are going to decide soon. What does 'soon' mean?" Peek asked."

To which Nate responded by saying:

"Next week or two."

In the video, Nate also mentioned that fellow teammates from the schools recruiting him have been actively pitching him to join their programs. Ultimately, the decision is his to make, and fans can't wait to hear it.

