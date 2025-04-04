NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony and his ex-wife La La were spotted at Hamilton Southeastern High School to support their son Kiyan Anthony in the Chipotle Nationals game between Prolific Prep and Long Island Lutheran on Wednesday.

Kiyan rose to the occasion and had a great game, but couldn't propel his team to a crucial victory as they fell 81-80 in overtime.

Carmelo and La La have not been together since 2017. However, they have always insisted that they put their kid first, and there is proof of that as they have often been spotted at Anthony's games for Long Island Lutheran.

The 6-foot-5 guard was not named among the 24 players for the McDonald’s All-American Game because he was ineligible after missing a good chunk of the season due to an injury. However, the Chipotle Nationals were an opportunity to show the fans what they missed out on.

Long Island Lutheran was fresh off winning the Throne National Championship last week after beating Allen Eagles 71-68, with Kiyan getting the MVP award. But beating Prolific Prep, who had No. 2-ranked Darryn Peterson, was always going to be tough.

The four-star shooting guard put up 22 points and three rebounds in 31 minutes on the court. He shot 5-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. He also made nine of his 12 free-throw attempts.

Kiyan Anthony has to put the disappointment behind him quickly

Kiyan Anthony is lucky to have an NBA Legend like Carmelo as his father, but it also brings a lot of pressure, as he will be expected to be as good. So far, the 6-foot-5 youngster has excelled, as he has led Long Island Lutheran well. The shooting guard has proven to be a threat from outside the arc and has the speed to outpace almost anyone.

The Luhi star is ranked No. 32 in the class of 2025 and has already committed to Syracuse, the same place his father, Carmelo Anthony, played college basketball. With NCAA basketball beckoning, the 18-year-old aims to improve on his game and perhaps make a big impact at Syracuse, just like his dad.

