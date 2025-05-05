WATCH: Chris Paul II, Bentley Lusakueno & Mason Collins showed off their chemistry at CP3 EYBL 15U

San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul's son, Chris Paul II, has been showing real-time quality at the Phenom Hoops May Madness, teaming up with fellow star freshmen Bentley Lusakueno and Mason Collins. On Sunday, Slam HS shared a post highlighting the trio in action, showing off real chemistry while playing for the CP3 EYBL 15U team.

The post in question featured two video highlights of the players across the two games they played at the Phenom Hoops on Saturday. In the video, the trio was seen draining shot after shot, syncing effortlessly with each other and their teammates, knocking down three-pointers, making clutch defensive plays and looking in complete rhythm from start to finish.

The two games ended in narrow victories. The first game ended in a 51-50 victory over Upward Stars Upstate 15u. In the second game, which also took place on Saturday, they defeated Hustle 2028 by 49-48.

Chris Paul II currently attends Campbell Hall High School in North Hollywood, California, where he has just concluded his freshman season. The Campbell Hall Vikings ended the season with a 19-10 record, making it all the way to the State Championship quarter-final round.

The other two freshmen, Bentley Lusakueno and Mason Collins, also wrapped up their freshman year with their respective high schools this season.

Bentley, a 6-foot-9 forward, currently attends Pace Academy, where he averaged 7.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in the just-concluded season. His contributions surely helped the Pace Academy Knights in their run to the State Championship semi-final round.

6-foot-6 guard Mason Collins, on the other hand, plays for Christ School in Arden, North Carolina. With the Christ School Greenies, he averaged 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, helping the team to a first-place finish in the North Carolina Section NCISAA Carolinas Basketball league, with a 28-3 overall season record.

The three players are steadily making a name for themselves in the basketball world. Most notably, Chris Paul II hopes to follow in his father's footsteps as a 12-time NBA All-Star and one of the game's greats.

"Just Keep Stacking Days": NBA Star Chris Paul's Key Advice to Son Chris Paul II as He Kicked Off Freshman Year

NBA star Chris Paul's son, Chris Paul II, kicked off his freshman year at Campbell Hall High School back in Nov. 2024. Although he's a 6-foot-tall athlete, he still appears small on the court, which could be a disadvantage.

Addressing his small frame, Chris Paul revealed that he offered a piece of advice to his son, Chris Paul II:

"My son is small, right, he's small just like I was," Chris Paul said. "I've talked to him about the training and how hard it is and this and that, and the third. But he's finally starting to see a little bit of change, right, in his game or whatever, in his ability, and all I keep telling him is just keep stacking days, just keep stacking days."

Chris Paul II is now set for his sophomore year after concluding his freshman season at Campbell.

