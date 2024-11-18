WATCH: Coach Prime has a dazzling new offer letter for recruits following earlier Louis Vuitton-themed letters

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are having a great season. They are 8-2 right now with a 6-1 record in B12. However, they are still trying to make up ground in the recruiting sector and Sanders seems to have come up with a creative solution for that.

The Buffs have revealed a new offer letter after getting rid of the Louis Vuitton-themed ones. Colorado's new letter includes an offer letter along with a quote from their Pro Football Hall of Famer coach and his signature, wrapped in an impressive Nike box.

"You look good. You feel good. You feel good, you play good. You play good, they pay good!" read the quote in the packaging, along with Sanders' signature.

The Buffaloes' previous letter followed a Louis Vuitton theme and was pleasing to the eye. It also featured a quote from Sanders and his signature along with it.

"It ain't hard to find," read the quote in the previous letters.

Colorado had a great game against the Utah Utes on Saturday, winning the game 49-24. It was the program's fourth win in a row and Sanders will look to further extend this streak on Sunday against Kansas.

The Colorado Buffaloes are yet to land a five-star recruit from the Class of 2025

The Colorado Buffaloes have had a difficult recruiting season. They have managed to land just 10 commitments in the Class of 2025 and are ranked No. 79 in the country, as per 247Sports.

It is a huge drop from the previous year, when their Class of 2024 was ranked No. 22 nationally, according to the recruiting website.

Deion Sanders and company are yet to land a five-star recruit. However, they are pulling all the stops to land a few high-profile athletes in the class, including the likes of quarterback Julian Lewis, who was in Boulder last month.

Colorado has managed to acquire three four-star recruits in Tennessee native Chauncey Gooden, Texas wide receiver Adrian Wilson and North Shore's Quanell X Farrahkhan Jr. The remaining seven prospects are all three-star recruits.

Sanders became the Buffaloes' head coach by the end of the 2022 season. During his time in Boulder, the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback managed to attract a lot of talented athletes in the transfer portal.

However, Sanders has been behind the curve in terms of recruiting for the next season and will have to make all the right moves to bolster his roster for the future.

