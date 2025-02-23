WATCH: Cooper Flagg's twin Ace Flagg add third state championships in 3 different states to his HSS resume

Three-star Maine signee Ace Flagg may have lived in his twin brother Cooper's shadow all his high school career, but he has now proven that he can win a state championship without the current Duke star. On Saturday, he won the NCISAA 3A state championship with the Greensboro Day, making this his third state championship.

Ad

He previously won ones with twin brother Cooper in Maine and Florida. However, his most significant was last year's undefeated run to the Chipotle National title with Florida's Montverde Academy. In his freshman year, he won the Class A state championship with Nokomis Regional High School.

Ad

Trending

NCISAA 3A state championship with the Greensboro Day Bengals, making this his third state championship previously winning ones with twin brother Cooper in Maine and Florida. This team previously defeated the Bengals last No. 23 with a final score of 54–48.

The three-star small forward showed he could get things done on both ends of the court by draining threes, blocking shots, and turning defense into offense. The other Flagg twin showed he was still championship material and soon celebrated with his teammates as it became clear they would be winning state.

Ad

This is the 13th state championship for Bengals coach Freddy Johnson, all with Greensboro Day. Meanwhile, Addison Newkirk led the team with 13 points, eight rebounds, and two steals. Meanwhile, Ace Flagg had 11 points and four rebounds.

Ad

The Bengals finished their season with a 31-5 record. Ace Flagg will head to the Maine Black Bears after the school year ends. His twin brother's current school, Duke, showed no interest in him, leading Flagg to choose Maine.

Ace Flagg and the road to the NCISAA 3A state championship

As for how Ace Flagg and the Greensboro Day Bengals got to the NCISAA 3A state championship, the team had to get through three tough opponents before winning the title.

Ad

The Bengals started their playoff campaign against the Trinity Academy Tigers, whom they had previously defeated. They won the rematch, held on Feb. 15, 48–35. They previously beat Trinity Academy in January 68–62.

The Bengals beat Davidson Day in the semifinals, 45–39. This was also a rematch from earlier in the season, with Greensboro Day surviving a thriller in November, 70–69. This would lead to the final game last Saturday and Ace's third state championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback