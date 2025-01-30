WATCH: Crowds abuzz after Notre Dame's HS hooper NaVorro Bowman Jr. hits opponent with an ankle breaker

When a player pulls off an ankle-breaking skill, especially if it's so slick that the defender ends up lost, it always hits differently. It's one of those moments that gets the crowd going wild and instantly becomes a major highlight of the game.

Last Friday, Notre Dame's (Sherman Oaks, California) high school sophomore NaVorro Bowman Jr. gave fans exactly that. In a video clip shared by "Slam HS" on Thursday, the 6-foot-2 point guard is seen pulling off the nasty ankle-breaking move that sent his opponent crashing to the floor.

What made the skill even more beautiful was that Bowman followed it up with an impressive 3-pointer off the backboard, which sent the crowd into a frenzy.

While the Knights fans absolutely enjoyed that excellent display of skill, they ended up not having the last laugh in that game. The game finished with them having a 73-63 loss against Harvard Westlake.

The player in question, NaVarrow Bowman Jr., ended the game with 16 points, which unfortunately wasn't enough to win for his team. The No. 1-ranked junior Tyran Stokes also contributed significantly for Notre Dame, scoring 26 points.

Notre Dame Knights bounce back with dominant 20-point win after tough loss to top-ranked Harvard-Westlake

Following their 73-63 loss against Harvard Westlake last Friday, the Knights have gotten back to winning ways after recording an emphatic 91-47 victory against Chaminade on Tuesday. Five-star junior Tyran Stokes played a crucial role in the victory, delivering 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Sophomore point guard NaVorro Bowman Jr. also contributed 15 points to the victory, while senior Micah Tannenbaum delivered 12 points. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard Zachary White also contributed eight points and 10 rebounds to the victory.

With that win, Notre Dame Knights are currently on a 19-4 record this season. They will be hoping for another win when they face Crespi High School in their next game on Thursday.

