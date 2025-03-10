Watch: Dabo Swinney celebrates in style after Clemson lands four-star IOL in the Class of 2026

Four-star interior offensive lineman Grant Wise committed to Clemson's 2026 class on Sunday. The standout from Pace High School in Milton, Florida, made his decision while attending the Tigers' Elite Retreat at Clemson’s facility.

"Something told me to grab this from the house before I came up here, and I think it's because I want to be a Clemson Tiger. Let's go!" Wise told Dabo Swinney as he announced his commitment.

Swinney responded with excitement by running toward Wise and embracing him in a celebratory hug. Wise later shared the heartfelt moment on X, tagging Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke and assistant offensive line coach Carson Cramer.

"Made the best decision of my life last night, I'm ALL IN with the Clemson Tigers‼️#AGTG 🧡💜🐅🐅 @CoachMattLuke @carson_cramer," Wise wrote.

March has been a huge month for Clemson's 2026 recruiting efforts. The Tigers' hot streak began on Friday with a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Adam Guthrie. On Saturday night, four-star wide receivers Naeem Burroughs and Connor Salmin also pledged to the program.

Wise followed on Sunday morning, and Clemson added another major pickup later that day with four-star interior offensive lineman Chance Barclay.

With Wise and Barclay on board, Clemson now has two offensive linemen in its 2026 class, which has grown to 10 total commitments. The Tigers have surged in the rankings, climbing from No. 23 to No. 7 in the nation.

What potential does Grant Wise bring to Clemson?

Before committing to Clemson, Grant Wise had a top 12 that included Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama, Miami, Clemson, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Florida, Oregon, Texas A&M and Ohio State. While some of these programs extended offers before Clemson, the Tigers were involved early in his recruitment, drawing Wise to the Swinney Camp in June 2022 and staying in the mix ever since.

Former offensive line coach Thomas Austin was a key recruiter for Wise, and Wise also built a strong relationship with current offensive line coach Matt Luke.

On the field, Wise excels at maintaining leverage, finishing blocks and creating running lanes. He moves smoothly and efficiently when pulling and is equally strong in pass protection.

In his junior season in 2024, Wise registered 128 pancake blocks without allowing a single sack or quarterback hurry. He is the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 9 in Florida, according to Rivals.

