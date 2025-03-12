Part of the Sierra Canyon High School's cheerleading team, the Combs twins seemed to be in full flow while cheering on their Men's Basketball team at the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships as they became the Regional Champs after defeating Redondo Union with a 74-68 scoreline on Tuesday.

Ad

The twins reshared videos by Image Consultant Evelyn Hudson and music artist Quincy as they were cheering on the team from the stands and also dancing during a timeout:

WATCH: Diddy's daughters the Combs twins don their cheerleader attire to support Bryce James' Sierra Canyon as they head to the state championship (Image: IG/ Combs Twins)

"@the_combs_twins HERE FOR CHEER," the story was captioned by Quincy.

Ad

Trending

WATCH: Diddy's daughters the Combs twins don their cheerleader attire to support Bryce James' Sierra Canyon as they head to the state championship (Image: IG/ Combs)

"My babies did that okayyyy @the_combs_twins," Hudson captioned her story with emojis.

Ad

Watch their stories below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The twins, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, who were born on Dec. 21, 2006, are Diddy's and Kim Porter's kids. They were named after their grandmother and are currently in their final year of cheerleading for Sierra Canyon.

While they are a part of the cheerleading team, the twins claimed that they had no experience in cheerleading, while talking to Rolling Out in 2022:

“We had no experience before, I just wanted to try it because it was fun. Before this year, when I was in middle school here at Sierra, I saw the other cheerleaders cheering and it looked so much fun, I wanted to try it,” Jessie said.

Ad

D'Lila Combs also stated that they had a lot of fun cheerleading. Furthermore, they were part of the cheerleading squad that won the national championship last year, and have also made appearances at fashion shows.

Combs twins' emotional post about late mother

The twins shared a heartfelt post about their late mother, Kim Porter, on Instagram. The picture, which was posted on Nov. 16, showed the twins as infants being held by Porter:

Ad

Ad

"We can’t believe it’s been 6years without you. We think about you every single second of the day. We love and miss you so much words can’t even explain. We wish you were here with us but we know your spirit will be around forever!! We Love you Mommy❤️❤️," the Combs twins captioned the post.

Kim Porter passed away because of pneumonia in 2018, aged 47.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback