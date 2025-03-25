WATCH: Elite NBA trainer Chris Brickley trains Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony as he prepares for Syracuse career

Like most class of 2025 prospects at the moment, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, has wrapped up his high school basketball career. However, he is not taking a break yet. With college basketball around the corner, he has gotten back at work and even gotten help from elite NBA trainer Chris Brickley.

Ad

On Sunday, Brickley shared a brief highlight of his training session with Kiyan on Instagram and captioned the post:

"Motivated!! Focused up! @kiyananthony. We getting better. Syracuse is right around the corner. Big freshman season loading…"

Ad

Trending

The video shows Kiyan working on his shot, repeatedly firing at the hoop, while Brickley provides guidance. He also goes one-on-one with a player on the court, simulating in-game situations.

Kiyan Anthony, currently ranked No. 32 in the ESPN Top 100, ended the season with the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders in a hard-fought 74–71 loss to Link Academy, finishing with a 21-6 record. With his high school career now behind him, he's gearing up for the next chapter at Syracuse.

Ad

LuHi Stars Kiyan Anthony and Kayden Mingo Receive Personalized Rings After Being Named to the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference Championship All-Tournament Team

Although Long Island Lutheran narrowly missed out on glory after losing to Link Academy in the Nike EYBL Scholastic conference tournament finals, Kiyan Anthony's effort did not go unnoticed. The Syracuse signee and his point guard teammate Kayden Mingo played a key role in Long Island Lutheran's impressive run to the championship game, which earned them a spot on the All-Tournament Team list.

Ad

Both players were also quite impressive in the final. Mingo led the Crusaders with 22 points, while Anthony delivered 16 points.

Both players have received their personalized rings for making the All-Tournament team selection.

Ad

The rings were customized with the Nike EYBL logo engraved, alongside each player's name and number.

Like Kiyan, Kayden has also concluded his high school basketball career and will be playing his trade at Penn State next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback