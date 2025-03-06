WATCH: Emilia Krstevski erupts for career-high 28 points, dominates Mission Hills in impressive win

Emilia Krstevski, the Canadian Class of 2026 recruit, impressed in her performance for Sierra Canyon High School. Krstevski recorded a double-double that included a career-high 28 points and 12 rebounds to secure a massive 71-26 win against Mission Hills on Wednesday.

The Trailblazers advanced to the Regional Semifinals of the 2025 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships and will now face Ontario Christian on Saturday. The famous basketball page, Ballislife Women's Basketball, shared some highlights of the 6-foot-4 center as she seemed unstoppable in the paint, towering over defenders to score and also convert putback points:

"Emilia Krstevskii was unstoppable tonight! She had a career high 28PTS and 12REB in a huge win over Mission Hills! @emiliakrstevskii," the post was captioned.

The win improved Sierra Canyon's record to 28-2 overall and remain unbeaten in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League with a 10-0 record, sitting above Harvard-Westlake, Chaminade, Marlborough, and Louisville.

Furthermore, the blowout win also marked their eighth consecutive win and their 26th match where they have won by a margin of more than 22 points.

Emilia Krstevski represented her national team at the 2024 FIBA U17 Women's World Cup in Mexico. The Chatsworth, CA native scored 4.8 points and grabbed two rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game while shooting 43.5% shooting and 100% from the free-throw line

She also helped her team reach the finals against Team USA. In the Round of 16 match against Puerto Rico, Krstevski scored 16 points on 70.0% shooting and converted both of her free throws. She also had four rebounds and one steal to lead Canada to an 84-50 win.

The No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2026 and Emilia Krstevski's teammate Jerzy Robinson, took to Instagram to share a special birthday wish for the center:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY EKKKK!!! LOVE U LONGTIME!! @emiliakrstevski," Robinson wrote on her IG story.

Jerzy Robinson shares heartfelt birthday post for teammate Emilia Krstevski (Image: IG/jerzyrobinson)

Which program has the highest chance of signing Emilia Krstevski?

According to On3, Krstevski has received interest from 13 programs across the nation. These include top programs such as Kansas, SMU, Kansas State, Iowa, Purdue, Arizona State, and Oklahoma.

However, according to the publisher's recruitment prediction machine, it is a tight competition among Arizona State, Colorado and Oklahoma. The Sun Devils lead the race to sign the Canadian with an 11.3% prediction, the Buffaloes have a 9.9% chance and the Sooners have an 8.5% probability of landing the center.

Krstevski still has another year to decide before committing to her collegiate career.

