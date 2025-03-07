Watch: Fans cheer as Roosevelt's Brayden Burries gets honored with McDonald's All-American presentation

Five-star Roosevelt High School shooting guard Brayden Burries was one of the 48 top prospects selected for the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game. On Thursday, he was officially presented with the McDonald's All-American Game jersey amid applause and cheers from fans.

The Hoop Spill, via their official Instagram page, shared a post that captured the jersey presentation event on Thursday.

Burries, the No. 2 combo guard prospect and No. 11 overall in the Class of 2025 per 247Sports, was presented with a plaque that had the No. 25 jersey which he will wear to the McDonald's All-American Games alongside his No. 5 jersey for Roosevelt. There is also a picture of him in the middle.

The video specifically showcased him being called out and presented with the framed jersey while supporters applauded and cheered from the stands.

Brayden Burries later shared an image of the jersey on his Instagram story with an emoji caption expressing gratitude:

McDonald's All American Bryaden Burries shares jersey presentation picture on IG story. (Image via Instagram @braydenburries0)

“♥️🙏🏾”

The McDonald's All-American game is scheduled to take place on April 1 at the Barclays Centre in New York. It will feature two teams, East and West, of 12 players, each competing in a game.

Burries will be playing on the boys' west team alongside top-ranked prospects AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson and other five-star seniors. The event is also going to feature a slam dunk contest.

Brayden Burries and the Roosevelt Mustangs set to face Harvard-Westlake in CIF State Regional Semifinals

Five-star prospect Brayden Burries and the Roosevelt Mustangs are having a great season so far with an impressive 32-2 record. Their next game will be against Harvard Westlake in the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships regional semifinals.

The Mustangs enter the game on a nine-game winning streak, while Harvard-Westlake holds a 31-2 record.

Brayden Burries has been a crucial player for Roosevelt this season, averaging 29.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.0 steals per game. The Mustangs will be hoping he can once again be the difference-maker on Saturday. Harvard Westlake, on the other hand, will be counting on 6-foot-9 senior Nikolas Khamenia.

