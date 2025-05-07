Watch: Five-star OT Felix Ojo drops major recruitment update with Michigan

Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo’s climb in the 2026 class rankings has been an exciting journey for fans. As a top-tier talent, he is a major priority for Michigan, especially following their successful haul of multiple five-star recruits in the 2025 cycle.

Ad

There haven’t been any recent developments between Ojo and Michigan, but he confirmed that the Wolverines remain among his top choices. On Monday, On3's EJ Holland reported that Ojo plans to visit Ann Arbor on June 6.

"I'm five-star Felix Ojo. I'm excited to get back to Michigan. Go Blue, baby!" Ojo said in a video shared by Holland on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With over 40 offers, the 6-foot-7, 283-pound OT also locked in visits with Ole Miss, Texas, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

“The visits I take will be very big for me and my family,” Ojo told On3’s Chad Simmons last month. “I am giving every school I visit a fair shot. We will see where things stand at the end of my official visits. There could be a big change in my recruitment in a couple of months, or there may not be.”

Ad

Michigan has five committed players in the 2026 class, highlighted by four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel. The class doesn’t have an offensive tackle commit as of now and ranks No. 28 in the nation.

What will Felix Ojo's commitment mean to Michigan?

Felix Ojo plays with phenomenal functional athleticism, ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 1 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Ad

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks noted during a live evaluation at the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl that Ojo consistently showed a physical edge while in pads.

"Stood out physically, athletically and in field demeanor despite being among the youngest competitors in the event," Brooks wrote. "Hand placement/technique have improved from sophomore to junior year, along with ability to stand up to POA strength."

Michigan brought in an outstanding offensive line class in the 2025 class with two five-star tackles in Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood. If the Wolverines can secure Felix Ojo in the 2026 class, it can provide a supportive offense for future starting quarterback Bryce Underwood.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More