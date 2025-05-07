Watch: Five-star OT Felix Ojo drops major recruitment update with Michigan

Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo’s climb in the 2026 class rankings has been an exciting journey for fans. As a top-tier talent, he is a major priority for Michigan, especially following their successful haul of multiple five-star recruits in the 2025 cycle.
There haven’t been any recent developments between Ojo and Michigan, but he confirmed that the Wolverines remain among his top choices. On Monday, On3's EJ Holland reported that Ojo plans to visit Ann Arbor on June 6.
"I'm five-star Felix Ojo. I'm excited to get back to Michigan. Go Blue, baby!" Ojo said in a video shared by Holland on X.
With over 40 offers, the 6-foot-7, 283-pound OT also locked in visits with Ole Miss, Texas, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
“The visits I take will be very big for me and my family,” Ojo told On3’s Chad Simmons last month. “I am giving every school I visit a fair shot. We will see where things stand at the end of my official visits. There could be a big change in my recruitment in a couple of months, or there may not be.”
Michigan has five committed players in the 2026 class, highlighted by four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel. The class doesn’t have an offensive tackle commit as of now and ranks No. 28 in the nation.
What will Felix Ojo's commitment mean to Michigan?
Felix Ojo plays with phenomenal functional athleticism, ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 1 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks noted during a live evaluation at the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl that Ojo consistently showed a physical edge while in pads.
"Stood out physically, athletically and in field demeanor despite being among the youngest competitors in the event," Brooks wrote. "Hand placement/technique have improved from sophomore to junior year, along with ability to stand up to POA strength."
Michigan brought in an outstanding offensive line class in the 2025 class with two five-star tackles in Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood. If the Wolverines can secure Felix Ojo in the 2026 class, it can provide a supportive offense for future starting quarterback Bryce Underwood.